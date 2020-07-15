In matters of COVID awareness, ‘underlying condition’ is a hurtful phrase

Why is it apparently OK for people with underlying conditions to die?

Is it more palpable hearing that, for example, a 32-year-old wife, mother, and educator who died of COVID-19 had a lung condition? Categorizing patients as those with underlying conditions as opposed to those without becomes a way to condone irresponsible behavior. When a deceased COVID patient’s age doesn’t match as predicted, the question becomes “What’s the preexisting condition?”

Knowing that someone has diabetes, asthma, or another condition shouldn’t make the so-called healthy feel that the danger of the coronavirus doesn’t apply to them. Health is a privilege. Use your privilege to protect others while maintaining your own health. Don’t diminish the value of those with chronic illnesses. Wear a mask. Think deeply about your choices and its implications for others.