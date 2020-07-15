US security requires far more than a strong military

I spent almost 15 years of my career in the Pentagon, and being a part of the national security profession is seductive in a way, and highly normalizing. We are bodies in motion, animated by ideas of warfare that in some ways are unbroken since the time of Thucydides, and we stay in motion, borne forward on a tidal wave of defense industry money. Sometimes, that means we spend a trillion dollars on an exquisite and barely useful fighter jet , and sometimes it means we march relentlessly toward a war with China that no one really wants to fight and everyone will lose. Sometimes it means we just walk away from costly military cathedrals we raise up out of the dust of one of the world’s poorest countries.

Two of the most important US trade and strategic allies, Canada and the European Union , have closed their borders to American tourism because of the coronavirus pandemic. For now, we still share strategic goals with our arms-length allies, including countering Russian aggression and maintaining the importance of representative government and civil liberties in the global balance of power. But the erosion of trust and confidence has been a long time coming. America’s inability to define security as anything other than the force of arms has left us weak in the face of the threat we now face in the pandemic, and it is emboldening our enemies and undermining the faith of our closest partners.

The pandemic has underscored the truth that the United States needs to redefine security to include everything that makes us safe, from cooperative global relationships to a healthy ecosystem. In an instant, this disease has realigned all priorities in a way that no idea, individual, or government ever could. Now we all understand (even if some of us are in denial) that a microbe can be a threat, just as much as any armed adversary, when it comes to harming Americans and destroying our way of life. COVID-19 has already killed more than 135,000 Americans, far beyond the almost 3,000 killed in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. That event sparked a 20-year worldwide war on terrorism that has cost the United States trillions and rearranged our public life, dotting the landscape with security screenings and concrete bollards, for elusive goals (beyond the death of Osama bin Laden, at any rate). But some of us aren’t even willing to wear a mask, including, until very recently, the commander in chief.

And then there are the searing images of our disunity at home. This includes scenes of protesters across the country, some heavily armed, demanding a lift of COVID-19 restrictions — an agonizing but ultimately false choice between livelihoods and life. And then there’s the indelible, horrific police killing of George Floyd, a screen capture of the knee on the neck of black Americans who are already suffering disproportionately from COVID-19. That image, in particular, stripped the white veneer off a system built on a cracked foundation of violent, racial discrimination.

If we had shaved even a fraction, to the right of a decimal point, of the money we spend on defense or on the interest for our national debt on pandemic readiness, societal resilience, and real justice, we would not be in the dire predicament we are in right now. Even as communities across the country chase the mirage that we can return to a pre-pandemic “normal” life and others demand a better America, it’s clear that the microbe is not done with us yet. There is worse to come.

But there will also be a time, as we work our way through the public health crisis and economic catastrophe, that the United States will get to decide how to rebuild. We will have the opportunity to start with a different vision of security, one that tries to derail the coming conflict between the United States and China and between human societies and the natural world. One in which a dwindling white majority forges a stronger foundation for equality of opportunity for all Black Americans and people of color. We will have a chance to restore our relationships and renew the faith of our allies, not as a favor to them, but because that is in our own best and mutual interest. This is the time to defend those best interests by investing in infrastructure, innovation, education, justice, and peace, not just hypersonic missiles and nuclear submarines. Even when it comes to Russian President Putin’s depredations, a stronger democracy is our best weapon, the thing that scares him the most.

To paraphrase Sun Tzu, the best way to win a war is by not needing to fight one in the first place. The United States needs to get its priorities straight if we want real security, durable prosperity, and a swift recovery.

Sharon E. Burke is director of the Resource Security Program at New America. She served in the administrations of Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, most recently as an assistant secretary of defense.