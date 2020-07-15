Home of the Week: Model in 55-plus community boasts all the bells, whistles, and bars

Year built: 2018

Square feet: 4,247

Beds: 2

Baths: 3 full, 1 half

Sewer/water: Public

Fee: $430 a month

Pets: Two dogs, cats, or other common household pet

Taxes: TBD

At the Regency at Glen Ellen, a 55-plus community under construction in Millis, homeowners will have a variety of options on how to spend their day: Play bocce? Pickleball? Tennis? Walk the trails? Swim laps?

And there should also be a nice place to recuperate. The Barron, a model home by developer Toll Brothers, is one such spot. The starting price for this plan is $596,995, but the home featured here, as is the case with many models, is on display with numerous upgrades.

Stepping inside, there is a sense of spaciousness: The foyer is two stories high. The dining area is to the right of the entry. To the left is a study/flex space with a plethora of windows. The home has engineered hickory flooring on the entire first floor and in the loft.

Moving past the dining area and through a doorway lies the kitchen, which borrowing a label from a streaming service, could be identified as a “kitchen+.” Attached to the traditional cooking necessities is an expanded family room with a gas fireplace surrounded by stone that sits underneath an angled ceiling with dark beams counterpointed by a white ceiling. And from here, there is a stacking-panel door to a two-level backyard patio with a built-in grill, refrigerator, seating, and counters.

The kitchen itself? It features espresso-colored cabinets and black stainless-steel appliances, along with an island of white quartz with seating for three and a waterfall edge. The backsplash is quartz with a marble appearance. There is a gas stovetop and a walk-in pantry.

Down the hallway is a half bath with a pedestal sink. The laundry room is around the corner, as is the door to the two-car garage.

There are variations to The Barron floor plan and other models in this 70-unit development. In this iteration of this carriage-house style home, there is a first-floor suite with one of the most important features ever built into a space dedicated to those who pay the bills: A coffee bar in the short hallway between the bedroom and bath. It boasts an espresso machine built into the espresso-colored cabinets and a quartz counter. Across from this coffee nirvana is a walk-in closet with built-in shelving.

The full bath has a double vanity with a quartz counter under two mirrors. The shower is behind clear glass doors and comes with a seat and a ceramic tile floor and surround. The bedroom gets natural light from a pair of windows on one end. In this model home, there is a cove ceiling decorated with engineered hardwood, adding warmth.

From the main entry, curved oak stairs lead to a loft with a bar on one end. From here a doorway connects to the second suite, which has recessed lighting, carpeting, two windows that look out over the front yard, and two closets. One is a walk-in. The en suite bath offers a shower/tub combo with a ceramic tile backsplash and a single, espresso-colored vanity with a quartz counter. The bath is also accessible via a door in the loft.

On the main floor, a carpeted stairwell leads to the lower level. Here, there is a shower-only bath behind clear glass doors that has a ceramic tile surround. The single vanity is topped with quartz, and the flooring is ceramic tile.

The rest of the space?

In this model home, the remainder is an open floor plan with laminated vinyl-plank flooring, furnishings, and a layout that seems to declare: I may be past 55, but there’s nothing retiring about me. There is first an extensive conversation area positioned alongside a set of cabinets. Above is a spot for a wide television. The area is a preamble of sorts to what follows: An L-shaped bar-like quartz counter with seating for four, sectionals, and four televisions — an envied commodity when professional sports begin in full. Natural light from two aboveground windows fills the space.

But, like one of those direct marketing commercials — wait, there’s more. The space flows to a wide set of sliders opening to the lower patio, but just inside those doors is a full-sized pool table and a sitting area with a round table and a pew-like bench. Here then is the final attraction: a built-in counter that runs parallel to a island with seating for four. Both are topped with quartz, but the island has a waterfall edge. There is a wine refrigerator, a sink, a dishwasher, and cabinetry with lighting and clear-glass shelving. The backsplash is large rectangular tiles.

The community will have a pool and fitness center.

Upgrades

Expanded living room: $10,474

Engineered hickory flooring: $27,170

Coffee bar: $9,000

Quartz countertops: $8,100

Cove ceiling in first-floor suite: $3,045

Wet bar: $7,845

Two-level patio with sliding doors on both levels: $85,000

Standard

Flooring: Hardwood in foyer, dining room, kitchen, powder room, plus tile in laundry room

Kitchen: Stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops

Baths: Water-conserving fixtures, an owner’s suite bath with a dual vanity and a glass shower enclosure, as well as ceramic tile flooring and shower surrounds









