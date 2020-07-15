Questions to ask the builder who’s building your home

Before you hire a builder for your custom home or choose a builder in a development, it’s wise to gather information about the warranties they offer and how they conduct business. Some questions to ask include:

What warranties do you provide?

What is your team like? Do you use licensed subcontractors or have employees that provide services such as plumbing and electrical installations?

Can I see some of your finished houses and get references from recent customers?

How long has your company been in business?

Do you meet or exceed code requirements for things like insulation and the number of zones for heating and air conditioning systems?

What is the process for home inspections and a final walk-through of the house?

What is the process if something goes wrong in my house during the first year or later?

Can you provide a copy of your builder’s license?

Has the state ever taken legal action against you?

Are you bonded and insured with general liability and workman’s comp insurance?

Are there any liens on your business that could affect my home construction?

How often can I visit the job site?