Questions to ask the builder who’s building your home

Before you hire a builder for your custom home or choose a builder in a development, it’s wise to gather information about the warranties they offer and how they conduct business. Some questions to ask include:
- What warranties do you provide?
- What is your team like? Do you use licensed subcontractors or have employees that provide services such as plumbing and electrical installations?
- Can I see some of your finished houses and get references from recent customers?
- How long has your company been in business?
- Do you meet or exceed code requirements for things like insulation and the number of zones for heating and air conditioning systems?
- What is the process for home inspections and a final walk-through of the house?
- What is the process if something goes wrong in my house during the first year or later?
- Can you provide a copy of your builder’s license?
- Has the state ever taken legal action against you?
- Are you bonded and insured with general liability and workman’s comp insurance?
- Are there any liens on your business that could affect my home construction?
- How often can I visit the job site?
- Will there be a professional cleaning when the project is complete to make sure the property is germ-free?