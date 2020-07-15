AP: Mets get good news as MRI on Jacob deGrom comes back clean

Mets manager Luis Rojas said a frustrated deGrom left Tuesday night’s camp outing after only one inning at Citi Field. He thought deGrom touched 100 mph with his fastball Tuesday night and the team didn’t notice anything wrong until he mentioned the back trouble, which has left him day to day.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no immediate announcement on deGrom's medical condition was planned. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was sent for tests after exiting an intrasquad game early with tightness in his back.

NEW YORK — Jacob deGrom and the New York Mets averted a serious scare Wednesday when an MRI showed nothing to be concerned about, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Advertisement

Any significant injury to deGrom would be an enormous blow to New York during a season shortened to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The right-hander had been scheduled to pitch in an exhibition tuneup this weekend against the Yankees and then start on opening day July 24 versus Atlanta — but all that could change now.

“It’s a little bit too early still to make those decisions," Rojas said Wednesday afternoon. “We’ll have to see what comes out of the MRI.”

The Mets already are minus No. 2 starter Noah Syndergaard, who will miss the entire season following Tommy John surgery.

Last year, deGrom won his second consecutive NL Cy Young Award after going 11-8 with a 2.43 ERA in 204 innings pitched. He led the National League with 255 strikeouts.

Preseason back stiffness has bothered deGrom in the past, bumping his initial start from opening day to the second game of the year in 2018. But it hasn't sidelined him for long.

“Right now it’s uncertain. I mean, I think he’s had some history. I think he missed one start a couple of years back because of back tightness. I don’t know if this is related," Rojas said. "We’ll reassess. We’ll talk to the performance staff and we’ll see what Jake’s status is.”

Advertisement

Anthony Rizzo also battling back issue

Slugging Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is tracking pitches and doing strength and stability exercises while he waits for his ailing back to calm down. An MRI on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career.

“Frustrating, just because how physically in shape I felt like I was coming in,” Rizzo said Wednesday. “Just can’t control the flareups. The MRI getting kind of what we knew, just confirming it. Just kind of getting it to calm down and get back out there as fast as I can.”

Rizzo, who turns 31 next month, tested his back when he took live batting practice on Sunday, But it didn't respond very well to the session.

The Cubs open the season on July 24 against Milwaukee, and any prolonged absence for Rizzo would be a big blow for the team. The three-time All-Star finished with at least 25 homers and 101 RBIs for four consecutive years from 2015-18. He hit .293 with 27 homers and 94 RBIs last season.

“I want him to be healthy and 100 percent,” manager David Ross said. “I think the good news is he understands where he’s at with this back thing he’s got going on and dealing with it in the past. He doesn’t seem worried. I think the main thing is that we’re progressing in the right direction. He still has a positive outlook so that makes me have a positive outlook.”

Advertisement

Rizzo is considered day to day, and Ross said it’s still early to talk about him beginning the 60-game season on the injured list. Kris Bryant and Victor Caratini are the top choices to fill in at first if Rizzo is unavailable at the beginning of the year.

Aaron Judge slams home run in return from stiff neck

Aaron Judge homered to center on the second pitch from James Paxton in the right fielder’s return to the New York Yankees’ intrasquad lineup after missing five days due to a stiff neck.

Giancarlo Stanton also homered in the first innings against Paxton, who was pitching his first intrasquad game following back surgery on Feb. 5. New ace Gerrit Cole is scheduled to start the July 23 opener at Washington, and manager Aaron Boone said Paxton will start the second game at the Nationals on July 25.

Right-hander Masahiro Tanaka is scheduled for a bullpen session Thursday, his first action since he was struck on the head by a liner off the bat of Stanton on July 4.

“Every step of the way, as we’ve ramped up his workload he’s responded well,” Boone said. “We’d hope that he’d be able to see live hitters before opening day. Obviously, you’d want to get a couple bullpens in and then face live hitters.”

Advertisement

New York remains unsure whether closer Aroldis Chapman and second baseman DJ LeMahieu will be available for the opening. Both have been absent from training following positive tests for COVID-19.