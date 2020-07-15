Bellator MMA announces return July 24 in Connecticut

LOS ANGELES — The Bellator mixed martial arts promotion will return to competition July 24 with a show at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn., headlined by a bout between 135-pound contenders Ricky Bandejas and Sergio Pettis. Inconsistent prospect Aaron Pico also will compete on the card.

Bellator announced its decision Wednesday, becoming the next major MMA company to confirm its plans to compete amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bellator hasn’t held an event since Feb. 22 in Dublin. The US-based promotion elected not to rush back to competition while the pandemic shut down transportation and national borders.