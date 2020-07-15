Browns extend DE Myles Garrett for 5 years, $125 million

The Tennessee Titans made sure on Wednesday that running back Derrick Henry , the NFL rushing leader, is sticking around for a few more years. The Titans announced they had agreed on a “multiyear extension” with Henry just before the NFL 4 p.m. deadline for a long-term deal to avoid the running back having to play this season under the franchise tag for $10.2 million. Henry reportedly received a four-year deal for $50 million with $25.5 million guaranteed, according to ESPN.com . General manager Jon Robinson has said for months that he wanted to keep Henry on the roster past this season with a longer contract. Tennessee already signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill to a four-year deal worth $118 million in March before free agency started . . . Dak Prescott , will play whatever becomes of the 2020 season under the one-year franchise tag after the Dallas Cowboys and their star quarterback couldn’t agree on a long-term contract. Prescott signed his $31.4 million contract in June. The 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year earned slightly more than $4 million total in the four years of his rookie contract after being drafted in the fourth round. Unable to agree on a long-term contract with Washington’s NFL team, starting guard Brandon Scherff will play this season under a $14.781 million franchise tag . . . Longtime Washington broadcaster Larry Michael announced he’s leaving the NFL team after 16 years, the latest in a series of changes within the organization. In addition to his role as the team’s play-by-play voice, Michael served as a senior vice president and the team’s chief content officer . . . A domestic violence complaint against former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Blair Brown was dismissed last week by a Duval County judge. According to the complaint filed in May 2019, Brown pointed a gun at his wife and threatened to kill her. He also was accused of pushing her to the ground, kicking her in the abdomen and punching her in the face after a verbal altercation in April 2019. The Jaguars parted ways with Brown on May 9 — 11 days after the alleged incident . . . David Lewis , an outside linebacker and key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, died in Tampa. He was 65.

The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Myles Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension, making the talented edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. The timing of Garrett’s extension is surprising since the last time he played in a game it ended with him ripping off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and striking him in the head with it. The shocking attack led to a six-game suspension for Garrett and questions about his character. But despite a league ban that effectively ended Cleveland’s playoff hopes, the Browns have never wavered in their belief in Garrett as a person or player. They wanted to make certain they’ll have the 24-year-old for multiple years, and he will now anchor their defense through the 2026 season. “It would be remiss of me not to address the fact that we are choosing to do this after a season during which Myles was suspended,” said Browns first-year general manager Andrew Berry . “Myles has been accountable for his mistake and we view the incident as well out of character. We don’t believe one moment should define him based on how he has handled himself prior to and in the months after last year’s incident. We are excited to ensure that Myles will stay in Cleveland for the foreseeable future.” Garrett posted a video on Instagram of him signing the deal and then writing a note he pushed in front of the camera that said: “Cleveland keep betting on me. World keep betting against us.”

Baseball

Back woes for Mets’ deGrom, Cubs’ Rizzo

With Opening Day looming next week, there is concern for New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo because of back issues. The Mets sent deGrom for an MRI on Wednesday after the right-hander pitched just one inning in a summer camp appearance due to back tightness. An MRI on Rizzo on Tuesday showed rib-head inflammation on his left side that is causing back spasms — a condition he has dealt with before in his career.The loss of deGrom or Rizzo for an extended period would be a huge blow for either of their teams — especially in a shortened 60-game season. If deGrom, 32, who won last season won his second NL Cy Young Award, is unable to go on opening day against Atlanta on July 24, Marcus Stroman, Rick Porcello or Steven Matz could get the ball . . . Right fielder Aaron Judge homered off James Paxton when the slugger returned to the New York Yankees’ intrasquad lineup on Wednesday after missing five days due to a stiff neck. Judge homered to center on the second pitch from Paxton, who was pitching his first intrasquad game following back surgery on Feb. 5.

Basketball

Oladipo has second thoughts

Twelve days after announcing he would sit out because of concerns over his surgically repaired right knee, Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo told reporters Wednesday the workouts in Orlando, Fla., have forced him to rethink his decision. “It was hard for me to assess where I was,” said Oladipo, a two-time All-Star. “But being able to come down here and practice with my guys at a high level, I think there’s a strong possibility that I might play. I want to be smart because I want to play the next 10 years.” . . . Having battled Lyme disease for more than a decade and now taking 64 pills a day, WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne was shocked and hurt when her request to be medically excused for the season because of coronavirus concerns was denied by an independent medical panel. Lyme is not included on the Centers for Disease Control list of underlying conditions that could put someone at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19. A panel of independent doctors the league and union agreed upon to make that decision ruled Monday she was not “high risk, and should be permitted to play in the bubble.” The Washington Mystics star wrote in the Players’ Tribute on Wednesday about her disappointment with the panel’s ruling and the decision to “risk my life . . . or forfeit my paycheck.” Delle Donne, who just re-signed with Washington in February and would make $215,000 this year, said she’s still deciding what she’s going to do.

Golf

Francoeur, Parziale advance at Mass Am

Chris Francoeur (Amesbury G&CC) and Matt Parziale (Thorny Lea GC), who split medalist honors at 3-under on Tuesday, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion. Francouer, a rising University of Rhode Island senior, will face Rob Owen (The Country Club) after defeating Patrick Frodigh (Dedham Polo and CC, 19 holes) and Andrew DiRaimo (North Hill CC, 4 and 2). Parziale, a Brockton firefighter, will face Weston Jones (Charter Oak CC) after defeating Tommy Parker (George Wright GC, 1 up) and Christopher Tarallo (Thorny Lea GC, 19 holes).

Miscellany

Baffert’s horses banned

The Arkansas Racing Commission suspended Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert for 15 days Wednesday and vacated the victories of two of his horses after they tested positive for a banned substance. One of the horses, Charlatan, won a division of the Arkansas Derby on May 2. The colt’s owners will forfeit the $300,000 in prize money for finishing first. The owner of the other horse, a filly named Gamine, must forfeit a $36,000 first-place check won in an allowance race earlier that day. The suspension will run from Aug. 1 to 15 . . .Del Mar canceled racing for the upcoming weekend after 15 jockeys tested positive for COVID-19 . . . Harry Kane scored twice to go past 200 club goals in his career and lead Tottenham to a 3-1 win over Newcastle on as Jose Mourinho celebrated his first Premier League victory at St James’ Park at the eighth attempt. Kane achieved the milestone in the 60th minute to put Tottenham ahead for the second time in the match . . . Colorado’s Cale Makar, Vancouver’s Quinn Hughes and Chicago’s Dominik Kubalik were listed as finalists for the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie . . . USA Hockey called off holding its world junior summer showcase, set to be held in Michigan in two weeks. With 44 players invited, the event was part of USA Hockey’s selection process in determining its team to compete at the world junior championships in Alberta in late December . . . The Pasadena (Calif.) Tournament of Roses Association canceled The 2021 Rose Parade because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on planning for the traditional New Year’s Day parade and the risk of spreading infections among its huge audience and participants, organizers said.

