Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy named a finalist for coach of the year

Before making another run at the Stanley Cup, the man known as “Butch” received a high honor of his peers. He was named a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as top coach, as chosen by the broadcasters. The winner will be chosen during the conference finals.

Wallowing for no time after a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in last year’s Cup Final, the Bruins were one of the strongest and most prepared teams in the league this season. Before the COVID-19 outbreak halted proceedings March 12, Cassidy’s crew had been No. 1 in the NHL standings for five weeks. They finished with 100 points (44-14-12) and won the Presidents’ Trophy, and will play for top playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference in a round-robin series with Philadelphia, Tampa Bay and Washington beginning Aug. 2 in Toronto.

The other Jack Adams finalists are Columbus’ John Tortorella, whose Blue Jackets held strong through injuries and the free agency departures of superstar Artemi Panarin and goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, and first-year Philadelphia coach Alain Vigneault.

Cassidy was also a Jack Adams finalist in 2017-18, his first full season with the Bruins after supplanting Claude Julien in February 2017. The Bruins finished 50-20-12 and their 112 points were second to Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference.

Cassidy’s 161-66-34 record with the Bruins gives him the highest winning percentage among active NHL coaches (.682), and ranks him fourth among Bruins coaches in that category, behind two men who helmed the Big, Bad Bruins — Tom Johnson (.738 from 1971-73) and Bep Guidolin (.736 from ’73-74) — and Cooney Weiland (.698 from ’40-41).

Krug getting prepared

Cassidy’s power-play expertise is reflected in the team’s success (25.2 percent, second in the NHL) and the numbers Torey Krug has produced. Cassidy said he’s not stressing over the idea Krug could be racking up man-advantage assists for another team next year.

“My guess is every roster, every year, what, 20 to 25 percent of the players are at the end of their deal,” he said.

Krug, who is 29 and among the game’s elite offensive defensemen, said Monday he would discuss contract figures with general manager Don Sweeney before the first puck drops in Toronto. After that, his focus is on ice, all the time. He did acknowledge, for the first time publicly, that he might have to “prepare for free agency.”

Cassidy, who is close with Krug, would only address the situation with him if “I feel there’s stories out there and I sense a little bit of discomfort in the player. I try not to mess around in a player’s business. That’s his decision going forward.

“But a guy like Torey I’ve had for a long time,” said Cassidy, who was Providence’s coach when Krug turned pro in 2012. “I have a lot of conversations with him anyway. Some to do with hockey, some to do with the power play, some to do with life. I suspect I will at some point, because it’s Torey … we’re not going to get too deep involved in it. It’s about being in the moment. You’ve made a decision to be here. Stay in the moment, everything will take care of itself for the most part.”

The Bruins have young restricted free agents-to-be Jake DeBrusk, Anders Bjork and Matt Grzelcyk. Cassidy said he would offer similar guidance to players who were feeling “antsy” about the future, but he wouldn’t meddle.

Studnicka relieved, excited

Jack Studnicka, whom the Bruins are grooming as a top-six center, should feel confident. As a first-year pro, he was Providence’s leading scorer (23-26—49) and an All-Rookie selection in the AHL. Holding a sizable lead in the Atlantic Division in March, the Bruins planned to promote him and assess whether he could help their playoff run.

He had to wait a few months, but the 21-year-old was happy to be included in Phase 3.

“Little bit of relief. A lot of excitement,” said Studnicka, the youngest player in camp. “I think I spent a good portion of the quarantine in the past couple of months trying to get better, trying to get stronger, so I feel prepared for what’s ahead.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports