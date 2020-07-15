Co-medalists Chris Francoeur, Matt Parziale reach Mass. Amateur quarters

Chris Francoeur (Amesbury G&CC) and Matt Parziale (Thorny Lea GC), who split medalist honors at 3 under on Tuesday, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion.
Francoeur, a rising University of Rhode Island senior, will face Rob Owen (The Country Club) after defeating Patrick Frodigh (Dedham Polo and CC, 19 holes) and Andrew DiRaimo (North Hill CC, 4 and 2). Parziale, a Brockton firefighter, will face Weston Jones (Charter Oak CC) after defeating Tommy Parker (George Wright GC, 1 up) and Christopher Tarallo (Thorny Lea GC, 19 holes).
Thursday’s other matchups will be 2019 Ouimet Memorial champion Matthew Organisak (Nashawtuc CC) against Andrew McInerney (Charter Oak CC), and 2019 Mass Mid-Amateur Nick Maccario (Bradford CC) against Ben Spitz (George Wright GC). Maccario (Bradford CC) made seven birdies in 13 holes and knocked off defending champion Steven DiLisio (Salem CC) in the Round of 16, 6 and 5.
DiLisio had beaten the No. 3 seed Ricky Stimets (Barnstable Golf) in 21 holes to advance through the first round of match play.