Co-medalists Chris Francoeur, Matt Parziale reach Mass. Amateur quarters

Chris Francoeur (Amesbury G&CC) and Matt Parziale (Thorny Lea GC), who split medalist honors at 3 under on Tuesday, advanced to the quarterfinals of the 112th Massachusetts Amateur Championship at The Kittansett Club in Marion.

Francoeur, a rising University of Rhode Island senior, will face Rob Owen (The Country Club) after defeating Patrick Frodigh (Dedham Polo and CC, 19 holes) and Andrew DiRaimo (North Hill CC, 4 and 2). Parziale, a Brockton firefighter, will face Weston Jones (Charter Oak CC) after defeating Tommy Parker (George Wright GC, 1 up) and Christopher Tarallo (Thorny Lea GC, 19 holes).