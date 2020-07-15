David Pastrnak is back with the Bruins, and he’s starting to knock the rust off

Pastrnak looked a bit rusty as he cruised through drills early in practice. This is to be expected, given the 120-plus days the Bruins have been dormant, and even in-season, Pastrnak doesn’t always look spectacular in practice. He missed several passes, shot into goalies’ chests, and talked to himself and smacked his stick on the ice. His hands had yet to arrive.

Pastrnak, two days late to summer camp because he was quarantining after traveling from Prague, was part of a small group of Bruins working out Wednesday under the direction of skills coach Kim Brandvold and goalie coach Bob Essensa.

But the smile returned at the end of the session.

After torquing a series of one-timers from the right circle -- opposite his customary left-circle office on the power play -- he called on Brandvold to feed him at the top of the left circle, where he sent home a slew of his league-high 48 goals all those months ago. He coiled and fired, and the familiar sounds rang out: stick on ice, puck on boards and pipe.

Crack. Boom. Crack. Ping. Crack … and then nothing, because he hit twine. And again. And again.

David Pastrnak was tied for the NHL lead in goals in the regular season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

In trying to find his way back, Pastrnak is far from alone among his teammates. Two Bruins, Ondrej Kase and Trent Frederic, have yet to skate with the team. Kase, also facing an international quarantine after traveling from Czechia, is the only Bruin still absent from Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton.

He is expected to skate Thursday.

It is early enough in the return-to-play camp, coach Bruce Cassidy noted, that players can catch up.

▪ Cassidy, speaking before the practice, said the team’s strength and conditioning staff added a Wednesday maintenance day for most of the players. Veterans like Patrice Bergeron, Zdeno Chara, Brad Marchand, and David Krejci had been skating for most of July. The whole team will have Sunday off. Cassidy did not report any injuries among the group.

▪ Practice participants: Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Jack Studnicka, Connor Clifton, Jakub Zboril, Anton Blidh, Urho Vaakanainen, Zach Senyshyn, Paul Carey, Dan Vladar, Max Lagace.

