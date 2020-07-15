Red Sox to add auxiliary dugouts to help space players out during games

For much of their summer camp, Red Sox players have been allowed to sit in their locker room suites during intrasquad games in order to practice social distancing. But when it’s time for the season, that won’t be allowed, so the Sox are creating auxiliary dugouts for both teams that will be in the stands.

Manager Ron Roenicke wasn’t sure if they would be made from wood or if a tent would be used.

“If it’s a wood structure [dugout] it starts right next to where that concrete is where there’s a little bench on the home side, and they’ll have it on both sides,” Roenicke said. “Then it goes from there toward home plate. And if it’s a tent, and we saw the tent here for one or two days, it’ll go in the same place. It’ll obviously be different than the [woodened] structure would be.”