Red Sox place COVID-positive Eduardo Rodriguez, Darwinzon Hernandez, Josh Taylor on IL

The Red Sox on Wednesday placed lefthanders Darwinzon Hernandez, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Josh Taylor on the injured list. All three tested positive for COVID-19.
The team’s release did not specify which injured list they are on. It is likely they are on the open-ended injured list for players with COVID-19 or symptoms of the disease.
Manager Ron Roenicke said earlier this week that all three are moving towards being cleared.
To return to their team, any player who tests positive must test negative twice at least 24 hours apart, be without a fever for 72 hours, and compete an antibody test.
A team doctor and MLB’s Joint COVID-19 Health & Safety Committee also must approve.
The Red Sox planned for Rodriguez to be their Opening Day starter. Nate Eovaldi is now lined up to face the Baltimore Orioles on July 24 at Fenway Park.
Hernandez and Taylor are key members of the bullpen.
