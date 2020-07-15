Start times set for Bruins’ first two round-robin games

The NHL set times for two of the Bruins’ three round-robin games when the NHL season resumes in Toronto.

They will face Philadelphia at 3 p.m. on Aug. 2 and play Tampa at 4 p.m. on on Aug. 5. Puck drop for Aug. 8 against Washington remains undetermined.

In the round robin portion of the NHL’s return to play plan, the top four teams in each conference play each other once to determine the 1-4 seedings for the playoffs. This means the Bruins, leading the NHL in points by six, could finish fourth.