Wednesday’s Red Sox report: Martin Perez struggles in outing

Score: Away Sox 5, Home Sox 4 (7 innings).

Breakdown: Martin Perez, who is lined up to start the second game of the season, gave up five runs on seven hits over five innings. At least he built up arm strength by throwing 78 pitches. Jose Peraza had a two-run double in the first inning off Perez and a two-run homer in the third, the ball hitting the ledge atop the Green Monster.

J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts each had two hits for the visitors. Right fielder Alex Verdugo made the best defensive play of the game, ranging back on a ball hit by Andrew Benintendi to make a catch inches away from the front of the home bullpen to end the top of the sixth inning.