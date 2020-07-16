Finding ‘The Truth’ with Hirokazu Kore-eda

With his latest, the French mother-daughter drama “The Truth,” Kore-eda dives into the new and directs outside his native language for the first time. Yet thematically, the director is treading familiar territory — the challenges and failures of parenthood, the limitations of memory, and the shifting definitions of family all remain center stage.

The film, which focuses on a close-knit group of shoplifters living in Tokyo poverty, landed the already-acclaimed Japanese director his first Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival and, to Kore-eda himself, marked the closing of a chapter in his career. He decided it was time for new opportunities, new kinds of projects.

With his 2018 drama “Shoplifters,” Hirokazu Kore-eda poses a question that he’s been exploring throughout his 25-year career: What makes a family?

“The Truth” is metatextual, a story of an aging, provocative French actress named Fabienne who has recently published a memoir by the same name and is acting in a film-within-the-film. Her screenwriter daughter, Lumir, finds little truth in her mother’s work, and the two lock horns when Lumir and her family come to visit. Fabienne is played by French screen icon Catherine Deneuve, and Lumir is played by Juliette Binoche, the contemporary star of French cinema (Ethan Hawke also stars as her American actor husband).

Although its US theatrical run was delayed because of COVID-19, “The Truth” is now streaming on multiple platforms. Reached by phone and speaking through a translator back in March, Kore-eda shared his thoughts on “Frenchness,” his inspirations for the film, and directing through a language barrier.

Juliette Binoche (left), Catherine Deneuve, and Ethan Hawke in "The Truth." Courtesy IFC Films

Q. From what I understand, Juliette Binoche is really the reason this is a French project. How did “The Truth” spring from your conversations?

A. In 2008, when I was in Paris for one of my film’s openings, Juliette invited me to dinner — to sushi — and that’s when she started talking about the possibility of working with me. So ever since then, whenever I would go to France for the opening of one of my films or to go to Cannes, we kept meeting over time. At first, I thought it was kind of a social meeting and that she was just being polite [laughs]. But she kept telling me she was quite serious. In 2015, I gave her the outline of the script for “The Truth.” It was an adaptation of a one-act stage play I wrote in 2003, set in the dressing room of an aging Japanese actress. With her interest, I adapted it completely into a French setting with French actors.

Q. You’ve been telling the stories of Japanese families throughout your career. What was it like to adapt your approach and capture the dynamics of a French family?

A. I started by conducting extensive interviews with Binoche about her acting and her relationship to acting. Once I was in the script stage, I was able to [do the same] with Catherine Deneuve. But the biggest difference between a Japanese setting and a French setting is that the French characters are going to articulate their feelings and comments that may well lead to conflict in a way that Japanese characters never would [laughs]. I wrote the script, and then kept revising it based on feedback from the French producing staff all the way until we began production. Hopefully now it’s something French people will be comfortable with.

Q. Did you also write with Deneuve in mind?

A. Absolutely. In 2015, when I had the idea to adapt the stage play, the very first things I wrote down in my notebook were Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche, and Ethan Hawke. I fully wrote with all three of them in mind.

Q. Ethan Hawke sticks out as this complete outsider in the film, removed from the mother-daughter drama.

A. I guess you could say that Ethan’s position in the film was the closest to my own position on that film set. I don’t speak the language; but I think, in the same way that Ethan’s character is capable of intuitively seeing and understanding things despite [not speaking French], I’m capable of directing through the barrier.

Q. There’s the strong familial connection between “The Truth” and your other work, particularly “Still Walking” [2008], as well as Bergman’s “Autumn Sonata” [1978]. What were you watching and reading as you developed the script?

A. I rewatched “Autumn Sonata,” which is a splendid film, but I knew from the beginning that I would never make their parental relationship that intense or grave. I rewatched “Sunset Boulevard” [1950], along with “The Last Metro” [1980], by Truffaut and starring Deneuve, also because it contains a film within a film.

Hirokazu Kore-eda on the set of "The Truth." Courtesy IFC Films

Q. What’s next for you?

A. I’ve made five films in five years, which is a pretty incredible pace for me, so deliberately, as of last year into this year, I’ve been cooling my engines a bit. This year, I’ll begin working on a new film at some point, but I haven’t decided on the project yet. The project in France went so well that I’m considering working outside my language again — I do dream of working in the United States with American actors someday.

Q. I’ll ask the final question the journalist asks Fabienne in the film. “Which director imparted you the most of your DNA?”

A. It’s a difficult question [laughs]. I would name three directors: Ken Loach, the late Japanese director Mikio Naruse, and Taiwanese director Hou Hsiao-hsien.







