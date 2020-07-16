In Focus: Woods Hole Film Festival goes virtual

The program includes 42 feature films, both fiction and documentary, and 144 shorts. In addition to filmmaker question-and-answer sessions, there will be workshops and master classes conducted by the festival’s filmmaker in residence, writer-director Laura Nix, and several guests, including animator Patrick Smith, writer-director John Edginton, composer Evan Hodges, recording engineer Jay Sheehan, and author Sandra Steingraber. The WHFF will also feature musical performances, and local restaurants will have special dinner offers for festival goers.

This year’s Woods Hole Film Festival , the 29th, is the first to be virtual. In going digital because of COVID-19, the WHFF follows such other summer fixtures on the local circuit as the Nantucket, Salem , Provincetown , and Museum of Fine Arts French film festivals. The WHFF runs from July 25-Aug. 1.

Following are some films of note. A full list of titles from the festival’s brochure is available online at www.woodsholefilmfestival.org/2020/flipbook/mobile.

Woods Hole being Woods Hole, several documentaries relate to the ocean. Kyle Maddox-Lawrence’s short ”Beyond the Gulf Stream” follows a team of oceanographers (some from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute) who are examining the effect of coastal currents on ocean waters.

A scene from "Stories From the Blue: Disentangling Extinction." Woods Hole Film Festival

Boston Globe readers who recognize the byline of reporter David Abel might not know he’s also a documentary filmmaker. His latest, ”Entangled,” looks at attempts to stave off extinction for the North Atlantic right whale. Part of the entanglement the title refers to relates to how such attempts may affect US and Canadian lobstermen. Of related interest is Shannon Shikles’s short “Stories From the Blue: Disentangling Extinction,” a portrait of Charles “Stormy” Mayo, who studies North Atlantic right whales in and near the waters of of Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Two very different views of fishing are to be found in ”Somewhere With No Bridges” and “Current Sea.” The former, directed by Charles Frank, uses the life of a fisherman who went missing off Martha’s Vineyard 20 years ago as a lens to look at a New England fishing community. The latter follows an investigative journalist and activist as they battle illegal fishing off Cambodia. Christopher Smith directed.

A scene from "Current Sea." Woods Hole Film Festival

Away from the coast, David Garrett Byars’s “Public Trust” examines attempts by extractive industries to exploit public lands in Utah’s Bears Ears National Monument, Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, and Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. A very different Arctic enterprise is pursued in ”Picture of His Life.” Filmmakers Yonatan Nir and Dani Menkin follow the wildlife photographer Amos Nachoum as he seeks to fulfill a lifelong dream: to swim underwater with and photograph a polar bear.

A scene from "Public Trust." Woods Hole Film Festival

Other documentaries at this year’s WHFF include the US premiere of Kate Davis and David Heilbroner’s ”Born Into the Gig,” about the challenges faced by the offspring of famous musicians trying to succeed in their parents’ profession: Stephen Stills’s son Chris; Bob Marley’s grandson Skip; Bill Withers’s daughter Kori; James Taylor and Carly Simon’s children Ben and Sally. Karla Murthy’s “Youngstown U.S.A.” looks at young people trying to bring back that Ohio industrial city. Ben Rekhi’s ”The Reunited States” focuses on four citizens trying to help America get beyond the gulf between red state and blue.

A scene from "Youngstown U.S.A." Woods Hole Film Festival

Call 508-495-3456 or go to woodsholefilmfestival.org.





