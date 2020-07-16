HBO Max offers stressed-out viewers ‘A World of Calm’

Relax. Let the stress go. Forget about all the chores and obligations urgently waiting for your attention. Relax. And I’m not talking about Klonopin or Valium.

HBO Max is creating a way for you to let go of the world when it’s too much with you. The streaming service has just ordered a 10-episode series created to make you feel better. Called “A World of Calm,” it will combine tranquil imagery with the voices of A-list stars to retrieve you from your crazy place. Not surprisingly, collaborators producing the show include the production company Nutopia and the makers of the sleep and meditation app called Calm.