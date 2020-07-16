HBO Max offers stressed-out viewers ‘A World of Calm’

Relax. Let the stress go. Forget about all the chores and obligations urgently waiting for your attention. Relax. And I’m not talking about Klonopin or Valium.
HBO Max is creating a way for you to let go of the world when it’s too much with you. The streaming service has just ordered a 10-episode series created to make you feel better. Called “A World of Calm,” it will combine tranquil imagery with the voices of A-list stars to retrieve you from your crazy place. Not surprisingly, collaborators producing the show include the production company Nutopia and the makers of the sleep and meditation app called Calm.
The collection of narrators for the series is impressive. Perhaps you want to listen to the sounds of Idris Elba as you distance yourself from your troubles? Can Keanu Reeves talk you down? Also participating in the project to help you unwind: Mahershala Ali, Nicole Kidman, Oscar Isaac, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, and Cillian Murphy. They will narrate tales designed to, as the press release puts it, “transport the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind.”
