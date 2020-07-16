HomeFront: ‘Weirdly normal, totally different, and everything in between’

In search of a reminder that setting limits is a healthy, sensible thing to do, I found this story by Love Letters columnist Meredith Goldstein, who is not just a good advice giver but also a good advice seeker — in this case, “about explaining boundaries to someone you love.” This week, my boundaries enclose a friend’s garden (but not the house) and my couch. Come over here and sit by me — just not too close.

Welcome once again to HomeFront, which is starting to feel like “away front.” If that makes you a little uncomfortable, join the club. Reopening strikes everyone differently, from those who are choosing to stick with their now-comfortable routines to the revelers apparently stricken with sunshine-induced amnesia.

FILM: Venturing beyond his native Japan for the first time, writer-director Hirokazu Kore-eda, “a master at the drama of sentimental education,” strikes gold with “The Truth,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3½-star review. At the heart of the family drama, “a complex but poetic hall of mirrors,” Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche “make a visually unlikely mother-daughter pairing, but that mismatch only strengthens the battle of wills at the movie’s center.”

Burr gives 2½ stars to “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” about the “improv-comedy rap” “performance collective” of the same name, a phenomenon overshadowed by a much bigger phenomenon. Writes Burr: “Watching this documentary, you understand where the super-smart flow of the ‘Hamilton’ lyrics came from — and it wasn’t just Lin-Manuel Miranda.”

The Provincetown International Film Festival, taking place online and at the Wellfleet Drive-In, will give the Next Wave Award to Mya Taylor. The trans actress, who broke through in 2015′s “Tangerine” and appears in “Stage Mother” (out in August), has a day job: nurse. “It’s a funny situation because here, I live a double life,” she tells the Globe’s Goldstein. “All it takes is one person to know your work for it to get all over the facility.”

Also virtual: the 29th Woods Hole Film Festival. Globe editor and writer Mark Feeney sifts through the overflowing program, noting, “Woods Hole being Woods Hole, several documentaries relate to the ocean.” Among them are Globe reporter David Abel’s “Entangled,” which “looks at attempts to stave off extinction for the North Atlantic right whale.”

Pride of Milton Jenny Slate and the Arctic Norway scenery are the only reasons to seek out “The Sunlit Night,” which Burr’s 1½-star review calls a “wan, unconvincing coming-of-age story in a stunning remote setting.”

TV: The Netflix documentary “Father Soldier Son” follows single dad Brian Eisch through a decade of wrenching change and “small moments of joy,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert. Filmmakers Catrin Einhorn and Leslye Davis “didn’t find the emotional payoffs and cheery endpoints you’d likely create for a scripted soldier’s story,” Gilbert cautions, but the numerous quiet moments “have a simple resonance.” It starts streaming Friday.

On paper, “I May Destroy You” sounds more challenging, even traumatizing, than entertaining. Gilbert thought so, too, but the HBO series overcame his skepticism: It “isn’t just powerful television; it’s a great surprise.” Writer, co-director, and star Michaela Coel has created “a groundbreaking model of how to honor the complexities of sexual trauma on TV without succumbing to lecture or exploitation.”

The week’s big launch isn’t a show or movie but a whole streaming service, NBCUniversal’s Peacock. Gilbert spotlights the original content — “Cleopatra in Space”? Sure, why not? — atop the service’s huge library, which he also explores. Still confused? Here’s Gilbert’s comprehensive guide to streaming services.

Gilbert also fields a question from an Ask Matthew reader with high praise for FX and the recently renewed “Better Things.” The network’s collaboration with Hulu sits especially well with Gilbert, who recommends nine FX series, including “Justified” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Caleb Ho, of Boston, visited the Institute of Contemporary Art this week. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

MUSEUMS: With strict new rules in place, museums are welcoming visitors again. Among your options now that Boston is in Phase 3 are the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and New England Aquarium. Globe correspondent Diti Kohli has the scoop on cultural institutions across the state, from the highest-profile destinations to “I forgot how much I love that place.” Find the list here.

Mass MoCA reopened last week, and Globe art critic Murray Whyte made a beeline for Blane De St. Croix’s “How To Move a Landscape” multimedia exhibition. It tackles climate change, “a smoldering rather than explosive catastrophe.” The MassArt alum “isn’t just a prophet of doom (though, to be fair, he’s that, too),” Whyte says of De St. Croix. “Like any artist worth your time, he makes his case with seductive aplomb.”

VISUAL ART: The charcoal portraits in MassArt professor Keith Morris Washington’s “Black Lives . . .” exhibition (at Concord Center for the Visual Arts and online) grew out of a road trip. “I decided I’d drive to places where Black folks had been killed by cops,” he tells Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. She writes: “The installation conveys the scars and resilience of communities contending daily with the grief and terror of white supremacy.”

MUSIC: Tanglewood’s blowout celebration of the centennial of Isaac Stern’s birth will be a virtual event thanks to the pandemic, but there’s never a bad time to reflect on his legacy. “[U]ltimately, if you measure a violinist’s accomplishment by his impact on the larger sphere of music and even the broader culture, Stern, among American violinists, had no equal,” writes Globe classical music critic Jeremy Eichler.

People sat on the patio at Beehive in the South End. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

FOOD & DINING: “What does Boston look like right now, viewed through its dining scene?” asks Globe restaurant critic Devra First. The answer: “Weirdly normal, totally different, and everything in between.” First hits the table-dotted streets, the crowded patios, and the other transformed spaces that await patrons brave enough to dine “in.”

If you prefer to stay in but still want a drink, Gary Dzen of Boston.com recommends some of the best beers he’s tried during quarantine; “all are suited for drinking on a porch somewhere.”

In a pasta rut? “Strata can also be dinner if you change up the layers a little,” former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian says of the luxurious brunchtime staple. She cooks up a serendipitous combination of comfort food and farmers’ market or CSA bounty: strata with sauteéd summer vegetables.

BOOKS: Read any good political gossip lately? Mary L. Trump’s “Too Much and Never Enough” is a “compelling saga of one very unhappy family,” writes Globe reviewer Joshua Kendall. “By artfully recounting anecdotes both juicy and ghoulish ... [the author] documents how early neglect and abuse formed (or deformed) the president’s character.”

BUT REALLY: Raise your hand if you read this story by the Globe’s Beth Teitell and chortled at the coinage “maskhole.” Seriously, though! The miserable list of restaurants felled by the pandemic only gets longer. And while the headlines have moved on for now, essential workers are still literally risking their lives so you can have health care, groceries, and, yes, pizza and beer. Wear your mask and wash your hands!