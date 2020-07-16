Provincetown International Film Festival Honoree Mya Taylor on acting -- and being a nurse during COVID-19

Taylor, who will not be in P-Town in person ( much of the festival will be online , with some screenings at the Wellfleet Drive-In ), will accept her honor during a streaming talk available throughout the weekend. She’ll be in conversation with indie filmmaker PJ Raval, director of “Call Her Ganda.” Information is on the festival website .

Mya Taylor, breakout star of the 2015 film “Tangerine,” is the honoree at this weekend’s Provincetown International Film Festival , which begins Thursday. She’ll be named this year’s Next Wave award winner; it’s a prize that’s previously been given to Aubrey Plaza, Jillian Bell, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Advertisement

In a phone interview, Taylor said she has never been to P-Town, but hopes to visit someday.

In the meantime, the trans actress – who won an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female for “Tangerine,” a film about a trans sex worker who learns her boyfriend is cheating on her – will be seen next in “Stage Mother,” an August release starring Jackie Weaver and Lucy Liu. It’s about a church choir director who inherits her late son’s drag club and ends up bonding with its performers. Taylor plays Cherry, one of the club’s stars.

Taylor is revving up to promote the feel-good movie, but said she’s been busy with another job that’s just as important. She’s a nurse.





Q. Your new film is about nuclear family meeting chosen family, and everyone is performing — with great joy. It must have taken a lot of rehearsals to get all of these big numbers down.

A. It did. And, you know, it was my first time really just doing so much singing and dancing in a film at one time. But it was fun because music was my first love, before acting. I’ve always loved it and I wanted to be a full-on entertainer, singing, dancing ... It was nice to be able to put that into this film just like we did [in a musical scene] with “Tangerine,” but in “Tangerine” I literally had an hour in the music studio.

Advertisement

Q. People will get to stream this movie at home, and home is where we watch everything these days. What are you watching?

A. I don’t watch too much TV now. Here, I’m a nurse. It’s been crazy; I just now started to slow down [with work]. And we’re constantly tested for [COVID-19] every single week. Throat swab, nasal swab; we do it all. ... At first I was a PRN, which means that I would move around all over the building, but it’s not like that anymore. We’re all assigned specific wings, and some people are assigned to specific residents. And the reason why is because if somebody goes in and they have the virus, they can track who they worked with, to be able to contain.

Q. These must be strange things to experience at once; your day job, which is so hectic right now, and then promoting a movie and accepting an award for your performances.

A. I still do auditions but my thing is OK, what if I snag a job, then what happens? What would be the procedure? Literally the only thing I do is go to my facility and go home. Every day.

Advertisement

Q. Before this, how would you balance filming a movie with your work?

A. Because I was PRN, I was as needed. So basically I designed my own schedule.

Q. I would think that the people you work with would be desperate to see your films.

A. It’s a funny situation because here, I live a double life. All it takes is one person to know your work for it to get all over the facility. When I first did my interview for the job, I didn’t tell the head of nursing. I didn’t tell her that I was an actress. For one, I don’t want to be judged. And two, let’s be real. For her to look me up and then find out I’m trans ... I just don’t want that happening and then her just not hiring me [for] that reason – because I’m great at what I do. Because it happens, let’s be real. I just keep it under wraps. … I haveanother nurse who just loves me. We park next to each other every morning and sit and talk with each other, and she’s like, “I’m about to re-watch ‘Tangerine.’ And it’s nice to know that she enjoys my work and it makes her laugh. But, you know, living in reality, of I am a black trans woman living [in the Midwest]. I try to keep that under wraps.

Q. There are some big songs in “Stage Mother.” Was there a favorite? One you loved to perform?

Advertisement





A. “Love Will Lead You Back” by Taylor [Dane]. I grew up listening to Toni Braxton and Celine Dion and Whitney Houston and all of these types of artists. I didn’t really know who Taylor Dane was; she just never was somebody that I grew up listening to. And then, [director] Thom [Fitzgerald] sent me her material. I wanted to make my own version of it.

Q. Tell me about working with Jackie Weaver.

A. You know, quite honestly, if I could take any acting lessons from anybody, it would be her, because she is such perfection. Like, she’ll go in and she’ll just knock out a scene without even having to go over it multiple times. She’s extremely professional – and she’s quiet.

This interview has been edited and condensed.