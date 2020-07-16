What’s happening (digitally) in the arts world

ADULT MOM/MINT GREEN/REMEMBER SPORTS Brooklyn darling venue Baby’s All Right has jumped headfirst into the ticketed virtual concert game; this weekend’s highlight includes the queer euphoria of Adult Mom and sunny Boston rock group Mint Green. July 18, 8 p.m. www.letswatchbabytv.online

ONE NIGHT BAND Boston’s musical speed-dating extravaganza rocked down the Sinclair in January. Now, even if you missed the show, or just miss live shows in general, you can catch this rebroadcast. Free stream; donations encouraged to ZUMIX. July 19, 6 p.m. www.facebook.com/bostononenightband

NICK CAVE “Idiot Prayer: Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace” is exactly what it says on the tin: It’s Cave, a piano, and over 20 songs from throughout his career. Though it was filmed in advance, by Robbie Ryan (of “The Favourite” and “American Honey”), this isn’t “Hamilton” on Disney+; there’s no option to pause or rewind. July 23, 10 p.m. www.nickcave.com

ZOË MADONNA

Classical

HAITINK’S MAHLER The eminent Dutch conductor Bernard Haitink, who retired last year, had a notably warm rapport with the Boston Symphony, visiting often and typically drawing the very best from the orchestra through his unflashy podium style and his knack for cutting straight to the musical heart of things. In this archival 2013 performance, he leads the BSO in Mahler’s Fourth — a work drawn from the very center of his repertoire — and partners with the uncommonly eloquent violinist Isabelle Faust in Mozart’s much-loved Violin Concerto No. 5. July 19, 2:30 p.m., www.tanglewood.org

PIANIST GEORGE LI IN ROCKPORT It’s a good time for local presenters to be reconnecting with the gifted musicians in their own backyard. Li, a Boston native and silver medal winner at the Tchaikovsky Competition, offers a streamed recital at Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center, with a program devoted to works by Schubert and Schumann. July 17, 7 p.m., www.rockportmusic.org

JEREMY EICHLER

ARTS

Theater

THE 54th IN ’22 The prolific Kirsten Greenidge authored the fourth installment in “Dream Boston,” the Huntington Theatre Company’s new series of short audio dramas set in a future Boston. Set at the Boston Common memorial to Robert Gould Shaw and the Massachusetts 54th Regiment by sculptor Augustus Saint-Gaudens, “The 54th in ’22” revolves around a blind date in the spring of 2022 between two people, played by Brandon G. Green and Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Free at www.huntingtontheatre.org/dreamboston

AUDRA MCDONALD & SETH RUDETSKY When she appeared in Provincetown seven years ago as part of Rudetsky’s Broadway @The Art House concert-and-conversation series, McDonald talked about the issue of race on Broadway. Rudetsky has since broadened out his series into a weekly online program titled “The Seth Concert Series,” on which McDonald has again appeared as his guest. $25. Through July 18. events.broadwayworld.com/event/audra-mcdonald-seth-rudestky-on-demand

DON AUCOIN

Dance

BATES DANCE FESTIVAL In lieu of live programming this summer, the reliable Maine festival is releasing a series of full-length archival videos from past seasons that are well worth watching. New releases are added each Tuesday — you’ll have to tune in to find out who’s up next. So far, the offerings include presentations by Rennie Harris Puremovement, Joanna Kotze, and nora chipaumire. vimeopro.com/batesdancefestival/bdfhome

KAREN CAMPBELL

Visual Arts

SITTING FOR ALICE ”Women Take the Floor,” an exhibition that opened last September at the Museum of Fine Arts, has been an ongoing effort to reset a badly-imbalanced history of representing women artists versus men in the museum’s collections and exhibitions. One of the most compelling pieces is Alice Neel’s portrait of the art historian Linda Nochlin, who famously asked “Why are there no great women artists?” in her iconic essay of the same title. In this video interview, Nochlin recounts sitting for Neel in 1973 with her daughter Daisy. mfa.org/video/sitting-for-alice

MURRAY WHYTE

HOW’VE YOU BEEN? Still bleary-eyed and cautious from the shutdown and uncertain about the future? This exhibition feels like a healthy check-in. Viewable online and in person, it features art made during quarantine by artists including Andrew Fish and Kenji Nakayama, reflecting confusion, hope, persistence, and domestic oddities of recent months, such as in Eben Haines’s painting “Haircut in the Quar.” July 18-Sept. 18. 13Forest Gallery, 167A Massachusetts Ave., Arlington. www.13forest.com/howve-you-been

CATE McQUAID

EVENTS

Comedy

CO-HOST TO CO-HOST WITH CREANY AND THE GIPPER Gary Petersen is in Los Angeles and Rob Crean is in Boston, and by the magic of Zoom, they can host this weekly show together on the Anderson Comedy Facebook page. This week’s guests are Kofi Thomas, Matt Devlin, Amy Rubin, and some to be announced. July 18, 8 p.m. $5 suggested donation. www.facebook.com/andersoncomedy

THE MADS FROM MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff created and played Dr. Forrester and TV’s Frank, the original mad scientist and beleaguered sidekick on the innovative movie-riffing show. They tour as “The Mads,” but this live-riffing of the classic “Glen or Glenda” via YouTube will mark their first show of the year since canceling their 2020 dates. July 21, 8 p.m. $10. www.themadsareback.com

NIKI’S BOOB TUBE Comedian and singer Niki Luparelli hosts this variety show with guests and clips every other Thursday on The Comedy Studio’s page. This week, she has stand-up from Bethany van Delft and Big D, and short films from Anthony Scibelli and Emily Mama Ford. July 23, 8 p.m. Donations encouraged. www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

BOSTON TEA PARTY SHIPS AND MUSEUM Venture out to this historic museum on Friday when it opens to the public once again. The spot, which includes a full-scale replica 18th-century sailing vessel, interactive exhibits, artifacts, a gift shop, and a tea party room, will welcome visitors with safety restrictions in place. Everyone will be required to wear masks and socially distance. July 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $20-$30. www.bostonteapartyship.com

THE ODDYSSEY The Getty Museum in Los Angeles is releasing the first of a five-episode webisode series Sunday that recounts Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey. Complete with costumes, music, and masks, the production will feature actors in their individual homes coming together to tell the whimsical story in short, 15-minute clips. Audiences can also chat live during the premiere of each episode on the Getty Museum YouTube channel. July 19, 6 p.m., Free, www.youtube.com/user/gettymuseum

POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL The Weathervane Theatre’s Patchwork Players have been airing their 30th season of family-friendly musicals via Vimeo livestream. This week? The story of 8-year-old Lily Polkadot, who finds her footing in a new town where she is ostracized for her polkadot skin. July 21, 11 a.m. to noon., $9.50, www.weathervanetheatre.org

DITI KOHLI