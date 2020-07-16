Ally Donnelly is leaving NBC 10 Boston, she says on Twitter

“A ‘cost savings measure’ in rough times,” she continued. “Our team did & will continue to do phenomenal work. Our reporters, photographers, editors & producers are totally committed to thoughtful journalism and I will miss them terribly.”

“Tough day. I lost the job I’ve loved for nearly 2decades,” Donnelly, who has a verified Twitter account, wrote in the first tweet.

Ally Donnelly is leaving NBC 10 Boston and its sister station NECN, the Investigative reporter said in a series of Twitter posts Thursday night.

Donnelly and a spokeswoman for NBC 10 did not immediately respond to e-mails from the Globe on Thursday night.

Advertisement

Donnelly’s departure follows that of Phil Lipof, a founding anchor at NBC 10, who announced that he was leaving in late May, less than two months after Chris Wayland, who previously was general manager at WHDH-TV, took over as president and general manager of NBC 10, NECN, and Telemundo Boston.

In a series of tweets that included many photos of Donnelly with coworkers and members of the public, she thanked and praised her colleagues, saying no journalists are more talented or more passionate about their work.

“Thank you to the countless people who trusted me enough to tell your stories,” she added. “I will forever be grateful and inspired.”

Donnelly joined NECN in 1999 and began reporting from NBC10 when the station was launched in 2017, according to her biography on the NBC10 website.

“She has won multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Gabriel and Associated Press awards for her work,” the biography says, adding that she has covered the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001; the 2003 Station Night Club fire in Rhode Island; the Big Dig ceiling collapse in 2006 that killed a Jamaica Plain woman; and the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Advertisement

At NECN, she became the leader of a newly launched investigative unit in 2015, taking on a new role after working as a general assignment reporter and fill-in editor, the Globe reported at the time.









Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.