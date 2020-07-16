With $400m IPO, Relay Therapeutics exceeds already high expectations

Relay Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech focusing on cancer treatments, surpassed its repeatedly upsized goal and raised $400 million when it went public Thursday, as biopharma startups continue to make strong stock market debuts.

The company, which was founded in 2016 by Boston-based Third Rock Ventures, sold 20 million shares at $20 each. That exceeded the price range of $18 to $19 a share it had proposed in its initial public offering on Wednesday when Relay said it hoped to raise $370 million.

Just a week ago, Relay said it planned to offer 14.7 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18 with the goal of raising $250 million. Despite the pandemic-driven recession, biotech stocks have generally performed well in IPOs this year, with many investors evidently taking a long view when betting on promising companies.