With $400m IPO, Relay Therapeutics exceeds already high expectations

Relay Therapeutics, a Cambridge biotech focusing on cancer treatments, surpassed its repeatedly upsized goal and raised $400 million when it went public Thursday, as biopharma startups continue to make strong stock market debuts.
The company, which was founded in 2016 by Boston-based Third Rock Ventures, sold 20 million shares at $20 each. That exceeded the price range of $18 to $19 a share it had proposed in its initial public offering on Wednesday when Relay said it hoped to raise $370 million.
Just a week ago, Relay said it planned to offer 14.7 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18 with the goal of raising $250 million. Despite the pandemic-driven recession, biotech stocks have generally performed well in IPOs this year, with many investors evidently taking a long view when betting on promising companies.
Relay is developing treatments for solid tumors. In 2018, its chief executive, Dr. Sanjiv Patel, said the firm was harnessing breakthroughs in computer technology to make movies of proteins in motion. Malfunctioning proteins are implicated in many diseases, and the images would help scientists better design medicines that could bind to targets.
Relay began testing a drug in patients with advanced tumors in an early-stage clinical trial in the first quarter of this year.
The biotech lists its stock on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol RLAY.
