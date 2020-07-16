A Michelle Obama podcast is headed to Spotify

The former first lady tweeted: “I’m thrilled to announce a new project: The #MichelleObamaPodcast with @Spotify! It’s been a tough year and I hope this podcast can help us explore what we’re going through and spark new conversations with our loved ones.”

In the tweet’s accompanying video, she explains the first season of “The Michelle Obama Podcast.”

“I’m going to be talking with some of the people I’m closest with. My mom, my brother, my friends, my colleagues and many others. We’ll be discussing the relationships that make us who we are. The challenges and the joys of being a parent or a spouse, the friendships that help us through the toughest times, or the growth we experience when we lean on the colleagues and mentors around us . . . topics and issues that we’re all dealing with no matter what’s going on, whether that’s a global pandemic or a nationwide reckoning with race. My hope is this podcast can be a place for us to sort through the questions we’re all trying to answer. . . . I hope this podcast opens up ideas and topics that you can open up with within your own circles.”

This isn’t the former first lady’s first Spotify hit: She dropped a workout playlist in February, featuring Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Burna Boy and Alicia Keys, Nipsey Hussle, the Carters, Frank Ocean, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

In late 2019, the “Becoming” author and President Obama officially became Martha’s Vineyard homeowners, having closed on their home in Edgartown, according to the Vineyard Gazette. The couple paid $11.75 million for the seven-bedroom house that had belonged to Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck.

They’ve since seen “American Factory” — the first film produced by their Higher Ground Productions — win an Oscar, and “Becoming” become a Netflix documentary.

According to a June article in People, the couple had been social distancing on Martha’s Vineyard — but if they’re there, they’re laying low.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.

