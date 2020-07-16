Select Oyster Bar’s Michael Serpa plans a Mexican restaurant downtown, a North Cambridge favorite returns in a new format, and more

Reopenings : Somerville’s MidiCi (463 Assembly Row) reopened on Thursday, July 16, serving wood-fired pizza and salads on their patio and indoors. (They also offer takeout, delivery, and catering, plus a kids’ menu). Visit Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m.

Coming Soon: Michael Serpa ( Grand Tour , Select Oyster Bar ) will open Little Rose in the old Kamakura space (150 State St. at Chatham Row) next spring. He’ll serve Mexican food with Mayan influences and plenty of seafood in the narrow, multi-story building: fish wrapped in banana leaves, ceviche, and fish tostadas, plus grab-and-go burritos and bowls. Upstairs on the rooftop, he’ll run a mezcal bar called Rosita . He also plans to open a tapas bar in the South End, Atlantico (600 Harrison Ave. at Malden Street), after Labor Day.

In the South End, Venetian restaurant SRV (569 Columbus Ave. at Massachusetts Avenue) has returned for indoor and outdoor dining, plus a family-style $36 menu for takeout and delivery.

Expansions: In the Back Bay, Eataly (800 Boylston St. at Ring Road) has expanded their patio to 130 seats and added summertime programming: oysters and a half-bottle of champagne for $40 nightly; limoncello Tuesdays; and wine-flight Wednesdays.

Pop-Ups: Fool’s Errand (1377 Boylston St. and Kilmarnock Street) debuts a pop-up wine shop, open Wednesdays from 4 until 8 p.m. Each week, buy wines with a different theme. On July 22, pop in for desserts, too, like strawberry-guava choco tacos and ice cream sandwiches.

Closings: South Boston’s Backyard Betty’s (170 West Broadway at C Street) will permanently close because of COVID-19, per a rep. Happily, their sister restaurant, Publico (11 Dorchester St. at West First Street), remains open with a spacious patio, serving dinner until 10 p.m. nightly, as well as weekend brunch from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Reincarnations: North Cambridge’s Table at Season to Taste reopens as Season to Taste (2447 Massachusetts Ave. at Yorktown Street) on Friday, July 17, shifting from a higher-end experience to a more casual, neighborhood feel: Enjoy fried plantains, French onion dip, lobster rolls and fries, and burgers — plus a kids’ menu and a late-night menu after 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Feast al fresco Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m.

