An owl and baby swan are rescued

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

On July 8 Foxborough Animal Control Officer Kaycee Bailey teamed up with Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen to save an injured owl. Cohen said the owl was found on Gilbert Lane, in the back of a homeowner’s property that abuts a golf course. The owl could run and hop, but couldn’t fly because his wing was injured, so he was at risk of hurting himself more or, even worse, becoming another animal’s dinner. Bailey and Cohen worked together to capture the bird and Bailey took him to Tufts Wildlife Clinic for treatment. Bailey later reported that the owl was doing well at Tufts, and that he was bandaged and receiving pain medication for his injury.

Norfolk Animal Control Facebook page

ANOTHER BIRD RESCUE

Advertisement

On July 6 members of the Haverhill Fire Department and Animal Control Officer Brad Dicenzo rescued a baby swan that had become tangled up in fishing wire at the Winnekenni Basin, which is a small body of water at the entrance to Winnekenni Park. “Upon doing so, they were then able to reunite the swan with its mother,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

THIRSTY HOTEL GUEST

At approximately 1:40 p.m. June 27, Needham police responded to a disturbance at the Residence Inn. Officers spoke with the person at the front desk who said there was a guest loitering in the lobby who was asking other guests for alcohol or for a ride to the liquor store. “The individual was spoken to and advised not to not disturb other guests at the hotel,” police wrote in the log. “He was compliant.”

Advertisement

WHY YOU SHOULDN’T PLAY WITH FIREWORKS

One man’s attempt to kick off Fourth of July festivities early took an unexpected turn in Duxbury last month. Police said a 43-year-old Duxbury resident was caught on video lighting an illegal firework in front of Duxbury Middle School in the wee hours of the morning on June 22. Police said part of the firework landed in a trash barrel, which subsequently ignited a fire that damaged the facade of the school. Police used video to identify the man’s vehicle and track him down. When police questioned him about it, he “admitted to the act,” according to a Police Department press release. Police said they would seek several charges in Plymouth District Court, including injury to a schoolhouse; negligent injury by fire; and illegal possession of fireworks.

OOPS

At 9:20 a.m. June 4, police were called to Dunkin’ at 28 Winn St. in Burlington after a van got stuck in the drive-through. There were no injuries, but the “overhang and safety pole” were damaged, according to the log entry. The responding officer documented the damage and took a report.

NOT VERY NEIGHBORLY

At 5:25 p.m. July 1, a man came into the Saugus police station to report that a neighbor in his apartment complex “spit on his door handle.” According to the log entry, the man said the property management company was handling the situation but he wanted to make sure police documented the incident as well.

Advertisement

INSTANT WINTER WONDERLAND

A gas station in Quincy got covered in white after its fire suppression system malfunctioned and went off unexpectedly on July 2. It happened at the Stop & Shop gas station at the corner of Southern Artery and Sea Street, and police posted a photo and video of the bizarre incident on social media. The video showed the suppression system blasting white stuff all over the vehicles, fuel pumps, and surrounding area of the gas station. “No ladies and gentlemen, it didn’t snow in July!” police wrote in a tweet. Police said Brewster Ambulance responded to the scene and evaluated three people who were having trouble breathing, but, thankfully, none reported serious injuries.





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.