Billerica town manager tests positive for coronavirus, closes office for 14 days

“This was quite unexpected as I only pursued the test because it is required by the State of Maine for vacation travelers,” Curran said. “I am currently asymptomatic.”

Curran confirmed his positive test in a statement posted to the town of Billerica’s official Twitter page.

Billerica Town Manager John C. Curran on Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19 while vacationing in Maine, prompting the closure of Curran’s office for the next two weeks, though business will be conducted remotely, he said Thursday.

He said he’s identified 24 close contacts who must now quarantine for 14 days. Four of them are family members, he said, three of whom tested negative and a fourth slated for testing Thursday.

“Sixteen Town Hall employees were close contacts and have been quarantined,” Curran said. “Some have been tested and others will be tested today. So far none of them are positive.”

Another close contact, Curran said, was a local select board member who was scheduled for testing Thursday. Three other work-related contacts have been alerted as well, Curran said, and told they should quarantine.

Curran said his office will be closed for 14 days but all “calls and business” will be answered and conducted remotely.

“At this point I do not have an idea as to how I contracted the virus,” Curran said. “I have been diligent about social distance practices; however, this experience has educated me to the fact that unless you wear a mask all the time you will always expose yourself to potential close contacts. This experience also serves as a reminder as to how insidious this virus is and how important it is for all of us to remain vigilant in our social distance practices.”

That vigilance, Curran said, “is the most important factor in returning and remaining as close to normal as possible. This will also be the single biggest contributor to how our kids return to school.”

