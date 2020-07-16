Boston College to go smoke-free on Aug. 1

Students who violate the new policy will be referred to the Office of Student Conduct;according to the release. Faculty and staff violations will be handled in accordance with procedures outlined in the faculty and employee handbooks.

Students, faculty, and staff will no longer be allowed to smoke, vape, or use any tobacco or plant product at any of the its campuses, buildings, facilities, grounds, or any other property, Boston College said in a press release.

Boston College will officially become a tobacco and smoke-free campus on Aug. 1, officials announced Thursday.

“The policy reflects Boston College’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy work, learning, and community environment,” the release said.

The private university will be providing smoking cessation resources to both students and faculty, according to the release.

The policy will bring BC in line with other areas colleges that went smoke-free years ago.

David Trainor, Boston College's vice president for human resources, said in the release that every university he's worked at over the past 20-years has been smoke free, and that only a small segment of the school's community smoke.

“Boston College, from a health perspective, has a strong profile,” Trainor said. “The information available to us suggested the community has a relatively small segment who still smoke. With our smoking cessation resources and commitment to our students, faculty, and staff we felt comfortable moving forward.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.