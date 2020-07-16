A bus-only lane could open on the Tobin Bridge

If implemented, a Tobin Bridge bus lane would mark the most aggressive step yet in the campaign to improve transit service in the Boston area by allowing them to bypass traffic along crowded corridors. Bus lines such as the 111 , which has among the highest ridership in the system, are often slowed on the bridge because they are so often stuck in traffic.

Transportation officials on Thursday agreed to study reserving one of the Tobin’s three lanes in each direction just for buses. Such a change would go into place in 2021, once work on the bridge deck and the curving Route 1 viaduct on the Chelsea side of the bridge are complete and lanes fully reopen.

Public transit riders may get a quicker ride over the Mystic River when construction on the Tobin Bridge wraps up next year.

More than 400 buses cross the Tobin each weekday, and in pre-pandemic times, carried nearly 14,000 riders prior to the coronavirus pandemic. About 85,000 total vehicles had crossed the Tobin each day.

Boston and Chelsea have already implemented or announced bus lanes on local roads used by the 111. And the North Washington Street Bridge over the Charles River, which the 111 also crosses, will have a bus lane when construction of a new bridge is completed in the coming years. But the Tobin is often the worst choke point for the 111.

“It’s like the pieces of the puzzle are coming together, and now the real missing link is for MassDOT and the MBTA to take that step” on the Tobin, said Maria Belen Power, associate executive director of the Chelsea advocacy group GreenRoots. “They are highly utilized bus lines, and would really benefit from having a bus lane on the Tobin.”

The study will be paid for by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, and conducted by staff at a regional agency that directs federal transportation funding to Greater Boston projects.

Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokeswoman for the state transportation department, said bus lanes are just one of several possible ideas the state is considering for the Tobin once the lanes now closed during construction are back in service.

“There has been no MassDOT commitment as to how lanes will be used when the lane takings are no longer needed for construction,” she said, adding that there would be a public discussion prior to any changes.

Other options for the Tobin could include HOV lanes and reduced tolls for carpooling. In those cases, buses would also be allowed to operate in HOV lanes.

Bus-only lanes have cropped up in several communities in and around Boston in recent years. State officials have pushed cities and towns to adopt more of them, saying they benefit transit riders who are not responsible for the congestion that slows their trips. Officials stepped up promotion of bus lanes during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing that quicker travel allows buses to run more frequently and cut down on unsafe crowding.

But much of that effort has been aimed at local streets; the state has not earmarked many locations on roads that it owns — such as the Tobin — to buses.

Adam Vaccaro can be reached at adam.vaccaro@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @adamtvaccaro.