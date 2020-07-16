Firefighters rescue unconscious man from second floor of hotel in Bridgewater

Firefighters forced entry into one of the rooms on the second floor, where they found the man lying unconscious in a bed and a fire in the kitchen area, fire officials said. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Around 12:05 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the Marriott Residence Inn on Pleasant Street, Bridgewater Fire Chief Thomas D. Levy said in a statement. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the second floor of the building.

Firefighters rescued an unconscious man from the second floor of a hotel in Bridgewater after a fire broke out in his room early Thursday, fire officials said.

The 42-year-old man from Elk Grove, Calif., was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, fire officials said. He is expected to survive.

Approximately 100 people were evacuated from the hotel, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported.

"This is a large building with many people inside. Our firefighters did a great job of locating the source of the fire and forcing entry into the room in order to get to the man inside," Levy said in a statement. "Thankfully we were able to get to him in time and prevent the fire from spreading further."

The fire was contained to the man’s room, but several other rooms sustained smoke and water damage, the statement said.

The Bridgewater Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, the statement said. The fire is not considered suspicious, according to the initial investigation.

The Raynham Fire Department assisted firefighters at the scene, fire officials said.

