Her quest: How will self-driving cars affect everyday traffic?

Danjue Chen, an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, focuses on the science of traffic, with a particular emphasis on exploring whether automated cars and other cutting-edge technologies could make roads safer and less congested.

With self-driving cars poised to take their place on the nation’s roadways, a University of Massachusetts Lowell researcher is helping forecast just what their arrival might mean for everyday traffic.

Danjue Chen is an assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering at UMass-Lowell.

“I believe these new technologies have great potential,‘' she said. “They can be used to solve some of our very challenging traffic problems.”

Chen has an opportunity to delve deeper into the subject as a result of a $500,000 CAREER grant she was awarded recently by the National Science Foundation. The award goes to “early career faculty who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and education and to lead advances” in their department or organization’s mission, according to the foundation.

With the five-year grant, Chen will be studying how self-driving and connected cars interact with conventional vehicles, and the impact of those complex patterns on traffic flow and safety. Connected vehicles “communicate” with one another or with infrastructure such as traffic lights, using wireless networks.

While COVID-19 has eased traffic snarls here and elsewhere in the country, Chen said the research remains timely given the likely return of congestion after the pandemic.

Chen, who received two prior NSF grants last year to support her traffic research, said until now her work regarding self-driving and connected vehicles has been largely theoretical. With the CAREER grant, she can now build on that research through simulations and on-road tests.

As an example of how automated vehicles might improve traffic conditions, Chen cited the scenario of a car merging onto a highway.

“This is a situation where accidents happen and then cause traffic congestion,” she said. But if the merging car was driverless -- and particularly if it was also a connected vehicle -- the risk of collision might be lower, resulting in enhanced safety and fewer traffic disruptions.

Driverless cars might bring similar benefits when in situations where they change lanes or where a road narrows, added Chen, who is being assisted in the project by two UMass Lowell Ph.D students, Xi Zhang and Tienan Li.

Chen hopes her eventual findings might be helpful to auto manufacturers and state transportation planners.

“We’re proud the National Science Foundation has recognized Professor Chen’s important contributions to the field with a prestigious CAREER Award‚” Pradeep Kurup, chair of the UMass Lowell Civil and Engineering Department and a Distinguished University Professor, said in an e-mail. “[We] look forward to the results of her research, which will help shape the future of transportation when automated and human-controlled vehicles coexist.”

A 2007 graduate of Peking University in China, where she received a bachelor’s degree in environmental science, Chen earned a Ph.D in environmental engineering in 2012 from Georgia Institute of Technology, where she also worked as a research assistant.

Following about a year as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of California, Berkeley, Chen was a research associate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison from November 2013 until joining the UMass Lowell faculty in July 2016.

At the national level, she serves as a member of the US Transportation Research Board’s Traffic Flow Theory Committee.

Chen said she was first exposed to the technology of driverless and connected cars at Berkeley and realized not much research had been done on the impact of the new technology on traffic flow.

“I’ve been very interested in the topic,‘' she said, “and now with the new grant I have the support to really develop the experiments, to collect the data, and see how things go.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.