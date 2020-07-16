House Committee unanimously clears Rep. Lori Trahan of ethics violations

Under federal election law, no one, not even a candidate’s spouse, is allowed to donate more than the individual limit, then $2,700.

In a unanimous decision, the committee found that although the Westford Democrat did use her husband’s money to make several large loans, she had a prenuptial agreement that gave her and her husband joint ownership of all money earned during their marriage.

The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday that it was dismissing charges that Representative Lori Trahan violated campaign finance laws in her 2018 upset election victory when her campaign borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars of her husband’s money, then allegedly covered it up.

“The respected House Ethics Committee — made up of Democrats and Republicans — investigated this matter thoroughly and has now unanimously confirmed what I’ve always maintained: that my campaign acted ethically and that these baseless accusations were just politics,” wrote Trahan in a statement.

“Serving the people of the Third Congressional District continues to be the greatest honor of my life,” Trahan continued, “and I will continue to focus on addressing the needs of the people I represent.”

The Globe in March 2019 raised questions about the source of a late infusion of cash to Trahan’s campaign in a hotly contested 10-way race in 2018. That included a $200,000 loan made in late August that allowed her to launch a last-minute advertising blitz before the September primary.

Later, a group called the Foundation for Accountability & Civic Trust, or FACT, called for a federal investigation, saying Trahan may have received illegal donations from her husband.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by the Office of Congressional Ethics, an independent, nonpartisan entity charged with reviewing allegations of misconduct against members of Congress, officers, and staff. It’s governed by an eight-person board, which is made up of private citizens who are not members of Congress or employees of the federal government.

Investigators with the Office of Congressional Ethics found that her husband donated $300,000 to her campaign — far in excess of the $2,700 allowed — and her campaign appeared to have “intentionally misreported” the days some donations were made as part of potential financial maneuvering.

In their 16-page report released in December, congressional ethics investigators concluded that Trahan’s husband was the “true source” of the funds even though Trahan said the funds were from her income at her consulting company, Concire.

The investigators forwarded their findings for further investigation by the lawmaker members of the Ethics Committee, chaired by Democrat Theodore Deutch of Florida, which released its final report Thursday.

In the 23-page report, the committee concluded that under the terms of a 2007 prenuptial agreement with her husband, David, all wages, salary, and income earned or received by husband or wife during their marriage became marital property.

“Each party shall have equal rights in regards to the management of and disposition of all marital property,” the report said.

The committee also concluded that the Federal Election Commission, which still has multiple unresolved complaints against Trahan, is better suited to decide whether she violated campaign rules by omitting information about some of the loans on FEC filings. The committee found no evidence the mistakes were “knowing and willful.”

The panel acknowledged that Trahan made mistakes in her campaign finance reports, but noted that she repeatedly amended the report, fixes that “show her good faith effort to comply with the relevant disclosure requirements.”

After the Globe’s March 2019 story was published, several complaints against Trahan were filed with federal agencies including Congress and the Federal Election Commission. The FEC has been unable to act because it doesn’t have enough members for a quorum.

“There’s always institutional resistance among members of Congress to finding that other members have broken the law,” said Adav Noti, a lawyer for the Campaign Legal Center, which filed one of the FEC complaints.

In September 2018, Trahan, beat nine other candidates in the Democratic primary, making extraordinary strides in the closing days of the campaign, buoyed by heavy TV advertising.

Less than two weeks before the Sept. 4 primary, she was in fourth place, according to a Globe poll.

But Trahan’s ad blitz in the final days of August and early September fueled a late surge that helped turn the race around, analysts said. She was also endorsed by several newspapers, including the Globe.

Trahan eked out a win against second-place finisher Dan Koh, former chief of staff of Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh. After a recount, Trahan’s margin of victory increased to 145 votes among 89,000 cast.

She is running unopposed for a second term in November.

























































































































Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.