If you run a business in Rhode Island, you should probably read this

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and if you’re a 20-something who is going to ruin the rest of my summer in Rhode Island, you’re banned from Rhode Map for life. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

If you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 17,640 confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, after adding 52 new cases. The state announced two more deaths, bringing the total to 987. There were 59 people in the hospital, five in intensive care, and three were on ventilators.

Advertisement

If you’re a small business owner in Rhode Island, there’s finally some help on the way.

Governor Gina Raimondo and the Commerce Corporation rolled out a suite of support tools Wednesday that can help you with everything from reopening expenses to navigating the receivership process. Raimondo said the state will set aside at least $100 million in federal coronavirus relief funding for this work.

Applications will be ready later in the month – we’ll make sure to share them in Rhode Map – but here’s a sneak peek at the state’s various offerings.

$50 million for reopening expenses

Known as Restore R.I., this is the largest pot of money available. Businesses will eligible for up to $15,000 in grants to cover purchases for items like personal protection requirement and cleaning supplies, as well as fixed costs like rent and utilities. The state is committing at least $10 million for minority-owned businesses. If the businesses quickly burn through the $50 million, the state will add another $12.5 million to the program.

Advertisement

$20 million in loans

This comes from the state’s Small Business Development Fund, and would assist businesses that might need more than the $15,000 maximum grants mentioned above.

$5.5 million in technical support

For businesses that need technical assistance, financial planning, or help adjusting to the new normal, the state is creating a specific fund.

$5 million for tourism

The details on this program are still quite vague, but this is designed to provide extra support to the tourism industry, which is one of the hardest-hit sectors.

$3.5 million for business repositioning

There are businesses that will likely never return to the same conditions as they had prior to the coronavirus, so the state is setting aside money to help companies make the short-term changes that are necessary to survive in the long term.

$4.5 million for other programs

The state will spend up to $2.5 million to help nonprofits, $1 million to support businesses that are going through the receivership process, and $1 million to cover expenses for small businesses that need CPAs or financial advisors.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you’ve got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ Now that Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza has announced a reparations program, leaders from the Black and Indigenous communities say they have high expectations for the investments that will follow.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo is limiting the parking lot capacity to 25 percent at the Scarborough and Misquamicut state beaches because too many people aren’t social distancing or wearing masks. We should blame Connecticut, but also: Wear your mask, people.

Advertisement

⚓ The baby sloth at Roger Williams Park Zoo finally has a name.

⚓ US Senator Susan Collins has the political fight of her life on her hands against a native Rhode Islander. My colleague James Pindell explains what to expect from one of the most important Senate races in the country.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Coronavirus: What comes next in the race for the first vaccine? My colleague Jonathan Saltzman writes that it’s important to manage your expectations.

⚓ Travel: Christopher Muther explains how a summer trip to the Cape helped him forget about the coronavirus and those Karens – at least for a minute.

⚓ Opinion: Is it time for Congress to take action to allow the expansion of telemedicine?

⚓ ️️♥: If this doesn’t make you smile, nothing will. A man’s impressive performance on a piano at a Norwood antique shop over the weekend went viral, and he will take the instrument home as a gift now that the store’s owner has tracked him down.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ BIRTHDAYS: Rhode Map readers, if you want a friend or family member to be recognized on Friday, send me an e-mail with their first and last name, and their age.

Advertisement

⚓ CNN’s Christiane Amanpour is scheduled to speak at noon at the second installment of URI’s Taricani Lecture Series on First Amendment Rights.

⚓ Providence Business News is holding a virtual celebration at 4 p.m. for this year’s “40 Under 40” class.

⚓ Both the Rhode Island House of Representatives and Senate are in session today.

⚓ The Providence City Council is scheduled to take an extraordinary step tonight and issue a subpoena for body camera footage related to the investigation of an officer who has been charged with assaulting a man who was in handcuffs. The evidence will be turned over to the Providence External Review Authority.

⚓ Do you ️♥ Rhode Map? Your subscription is what makes it possible. We’ve got a great offer here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you tomorrow.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.