Irate, vendors demand refunds for Boston Marathon Expo

What happened a few weeks later added insult to injury, he said.

When he learned in late May that this year’s marathon would be cancelled, after initially being postponed from April to September, it was a heavy blow to the sole proprietor’s bottom line.

For years, like many vendors who hawk everything from running shoes to energy gels, Jason Berry has relied on the annual Boston Marathon Expo for a significant part of his small company’s revenue.

Berry and some 200 other vendors and exhibitors, already deprived of the important revenue from selling their specialty products at one of the world’s largest marathons, learned they wouldn’t be reimbursed for the expo booths they had paid thousands of dollars for.

That news came in a curt e-mail from an official at Conventures, a Boston-based event-planning company that runs the expo, after Berry and other vendors repeatedly called and e-mailed the company to ask for their money back.

“There are no refunds for the event,” Kathleen Chrisom, vice president of sales and marketing at Conventures, wrote in an e-mail to Berry last month.

Instead, she referred to an earlier e-mail the company sent to vendors, noting that they were planning to host “an exciting virtual event” to go along with the marathon’s virtual race in September.

Berry, whose Maryland-based company RaceDots sells special magnets that hold race bibs, was livid.

No one from Conventures or the Boston Athletic Association, which organizes the 124-year-old race, called him back or would explain why they wouldn’t offer a refund, which many vendors received from the expos for the Chicago and New York marathons, among others.

“My only hope for income for the rest of this year is recuperating what I spent on these closed events,” said Berry, who paid $7,200 for the smallest booth the expo offered at the Hynes Veterans Memorial Convention Center.

He said he was scheduled to attend 37 similar expos around the country this year, and all of them offered a refund after canceling their events because of the pandemic. His sales this year have plummeted.

A virtual event couldn’t possibly provide a similar experience as the expo, which allows him to market his products directly to some 80,000 people, he said.

In an e-mail to Chrisom that Berry shared with the Globe, he wrote: “As a small business, the $7,200 fee is absolutely, without question the only way I will be able to keep my business afloat.”

By not returning the money, Conventures would “ensure the death of my business … I desperately need that money,” he added.

Chrisom did not return calls for comment. In a statement sent to the Globe, she wrote: “With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis and after 11 months of planning for an in-person event, Conventures pivoted to producing a world-class Virtual Boston Marathon Expo."

“With video engagement, ease of use, and reliable sales technology, the Virtual Boston Marathon Expo will provide exhibitors a tremendous platform to showcase and sell their products and services to a global audience,” the statement read.

She didn’t respond to questions about why the company, which has run the expo for more than 40 years, wouldn’t give vendors the option of a refund.

Officials at the Boston Athletic Association also declined to respond to questions. The BAA offered more than 30,000 registered runners their money back.

“Outside of the official Boston Marathon sponsors, Conventures manages the live expo and associated exhibitors of retail goods and services,” Kendra Butters, a BAA spokeswoman, said in a statement. “This year’s expo will be held virtually and feature digital space for retailers, as well as programming that will be available to participants and the general public.”

Compounding vendors’ anger has been a lack of communication and transparency, they said.

Conventures has not explained why it won’t return their money or offer them the option of deferring their payments to the next expo, they said.

“I’m very unhappy about their decision and the way they’ve handled it,” said Susan Harmeling, executive director of the Gasparilla Distance Classic Association, who has come to the expo every year since 2000 to promote their races in Florida.

Her organization, which received a discount for being a nonprofit, paid $5,200 for a booth. They, too, want their money back.

“They have not been forthcoming or transparent, saying only, ‘We can’t help you,’ ” Harmeling said. “The responses I received have been inconsiderate or unkind.”

Others said they’re now considering a class-action lawsuit against Conventures.

“I feel like I’m at the short end of the stick,” said Anthony Pong, owner of Caterpy, a Toykyo-based company that sells no-tie shoelaces.

He worries that a lawsuit would be a Pyrrhic victory, costing him and other vendors more than what they’ve already lost.

“But if the other vendors come together, we’ll have better chances,” Pong said.

Among those also interested in suing is Hami Mahani, founder of 6AMRun.com, a Delaware company that sells health supplements for runners. He paid $7,500 for his booth.

He said he sent the company dozens of e-mails and made many calls before he finally reached Chrisom, who pointed to one line in the contract vendors signed with Conventures. It reads: “Exhibitor agrees that no refunds will be made for any reason (with the exception of #4 below).”

Those exceptions allowed for refunds if the marathon was canceled in the event of a “war, fire, strike, government regulation, public enemy, or other cause” at the “sole discretion” of the company.

Mahani and others noted that it was Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh who announced that the marathon would be canceled as a result of the coronavirus.

“At this point, it’s about the principle,” Mahani said. “They’re lying to us.”

He had planned to return next year and for many years to come, but now he’s not so sure.

“It’s ridiculous what they’re doing,” he said. “It’s just not fair.”

David Abel can be reached at david.abel@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @davabel.