Maine reports 20 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Cumberland has also reported the highest number of virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, with 67, officials said. Waldo trails with 14, followed by York with 11, Kennebec with 10, and Androscoggin and Penobscot with four each. Franklin, Knox, Aroostook, and Hancock have each reported one death.

Half of the new cases were reported in Cumberland County, which has reported a total of 1,911 cases, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most cases of the state’s counties, followed by York with 584 cases and Androscoggin with 507 cases.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 20 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths, as the statewide case count rose to 3,598 and the death toll stood at 114.

Out-of-state visitors must either receive a negative coronavirus test within three days of their visit or self-quarantine for 14 days, according to state officials. The rule requires a visitor, if they are staying at a hotel or other lodging establishment, to sign an agreement saying they have received a negative test or will self-quarantine if they have not.

“If any one person coming from another state may pose a higher risk than someone from Maine, we’d prefer them to get a test or quarantine in place” for two weeks, said Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, at a press conference Thursday.

Residents from Vermont and New Hampshire are exempt from the rules due to low coronavirus numbers in their states, state officials said. Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey residents were added to the list of visitors exempted from the rules on July 3.

As of Thursday, 130,071 coronavirus tests have been administered throughout the state, officials said.

One more person was hospitalized, with the total number of hospitalizations rising to 374 people, officials said. Currently, 13 people are hospitalized, with 11 in critical care and four on ventilators.

Another 15 people have recovered since Wednesday, officials said. A total of 3,094 people have recovered since contracting the illness.

There are 137 ICU beds and 266 ventilators available for use across the state, officials said.

