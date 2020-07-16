Music major is tuning up a ‘Porch Fest’ for Walpole

At a time when some porch fests are being postponed or canceled, Katie Hurwitz, a rising sophomore at the University of Rochester, is organizing an event for her town in a way described as consistent with social distancing.

The porch fest model, in which musicians perform outdoors from porches, lawns, and garages in local neighborhoods, has grown in popularity throughout Greater Boston in the last decade. Unlike concerts in commercial or standard performance venues, no money is exchanged.

A college student disappointed that the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down opportunities to play music this summer is planning a “porch fest” to take place in her hometown of Walpole on Sunday, July 26.

“This summer I was planning on playing my cello in orchestras” and at other opportunities, Hurwitz said, “and my plans are being canceled because of the pandemic. I wanted to do something musical-related.”

Concerned about keeping the event safe, Hurwitz said she has been following the latest guidelines in Governor Charlie Baker’s advisories on social distancing to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

Performers who are not from the same household should stay 10 feet apart, audience members 6 feet apart, and all should wear masks, she said. Organizers need a 25-foot buffer zone from “stage” to audience. Anyone listening from a car must leave driveways free.

Audiences will likely travel by car to reach most porch fest sites scattered throughout the town. However, some sites will be concentrated in downtown Walpole, including four concerts so far at the First Congregational Parish church and parish hall, and some at an Irish dance academy and other nearby venues.

Hurwitz created a Facebook page inviting musicians to sign up for a time slot on a spreadsheet available on the “Walpole Porchfest 2020” page. Earlier this month, 20 groups or individual musicians had signed up to play, with start times ranging from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Hurwitz said she planned to make a program schedule of performers, times, and places, available on the site after the sign-up period is over.

Porch fests typically offer an eclectic range of musical styles and ensembles. The musicians who have so far signed on to the debut event in Walpole range from people in their early teens to senior citizens. They include college-age locals Hurwitz went to high school with and step dancers from the local Harney Academy of Irish Dance.

Other participants who have signed up to play include a ukulele group called the Unlikely Strummers; a djembe drumming group called the UpBeat Drummers; nine middle schoolers from the Swan Pond neighborhood, plus a leader, collected into the “Quaran-tens Band” and including performers on violin, sax and flute; and two high school bands called “Pit” and “Sushi Shoes.”

Also bands named Ultravibes, The Leeds, The Generations, Ol’RattleBones, Men of Leisure, Trappa Keepa, Tijuana Mama, and Husbands of the Year. Also on the porch fest program are Brian Horwitz, who will play acoustic rock covers from the ’60s through ’90s and a few originals, and vocalist Claire Sully.

Hurwitz is a music major whose primary instrument is cello. She may be joined at the fest by her mom, who plays acoustic guitar. If she ends up playing her cello solo, the genre will most likely be classical, although Hurwitz also expressed a strong liking for the jazz and swing music of the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s.

Some more established porch fests have taken a cautious approach to holding their event in this summer of pandemic restrictions. PorchFest Quincy postponed its June event and is currently “being rescheduled” according to its website.

Hurwitz said that everybody will be welcome to attend the Walpole porch fest performances.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.