Outlaws Motorcycle Club leader pleads guilty to federal gun charge

According to prosecutors, in an October 2019 affidavit filed in the case, Special Agent Michael Belli of the Department of Homeland Security wrote that the Outlaws were locked in a “violent feud” with the rival Hells Angels.

Bruce “Monster” Sartwell, 48, entered his plea in US District Court in Boston to a sole count of possession of an unregistered firearm, records show. His federal public defenders declined to comment.

An East Bridgewater man whom prosecutors described as the regional boss of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal gun charge, according to authorities and court records.

Sartwell, a convicted felon with an arrest record dating back to 1987, is barred from possessing firearms, according to legal filings.

Advertisement

Prosecutors said in October that “a search warrant executed at Sartwell’s residence” resulted in “the recovery of an AR-15 styled ‘ghost gun’ — a firearm without any manufacturing or serial numbers — and firearm manufacturing tools and assembly parts including milling equipment, buffer spring, buffer tube, air-powered water dremel polish and a drill press.”

In addition, prosecutors said, two “firearm silencers concealed in false bottom compartments, a guide for assembly and disassembly of an AR-15 rifle, 20 knives, a black powder handgun, a flare gun, and various ammunition compatible with the AR-15 styled rifle were also found.”

In November, Sartwell’s lawyers tried unsuccessfully to free him on bail, writing in court papers that he “has a loving wife and two young children, he is a local business owner in the city of Brockton, and ... his criminal history, such as it is, ended more than ten years ago.”

His lawyers wrote that while the charge he faced was serious, “he is not a ‘serious’ risk of flight or a danger to the community simply because he happens to be the Regional President of the Brockton/E. Bridgewater Chapters of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club (‘MC’) and or goes by the nickname ‘Monster.’ "

Advertisement

The defense said Sartwell and his wife also run a tattoo parlor. And, the defense maintained at the time, the government hadn’t tied Sartwell to any recent violence.

He’s currently being held pending sentencing on Nov. 10, according to legal filings.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.