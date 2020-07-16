‘People want change.' Whitman elects 19-year-old to school committee

Forth, who turned 20 on July 1, was not the youngest person ever elected to the School Committee, though.

David Forth Jr. became the youngest member of the 10-person Whitman-Hanson Regional School Committee when he was elected at age 19 in Whitman’s annual election June 27 – unseating a two-term incumbent by 15 votes.

That distinction goes to Michael Ganshirt, who was 19 years and five months old when he was elected to the committee in 1984. Ganshirt, who now works in the Whitman Town Clerk’s office, served 10 years on the regional school board.

And while Forth’s victory margin was slim – he defeated Alexandria Taylor 465 to 446 -- it wasn’t the smallest in the Whitman town election. John Noska won the assessor’s race by 14 votes, defeating Heidi Hosmer, 491 to 477.

Ganshirt said there was talk of a recount for the assessor’s race, but it never materialized.

Forth’s path to the election started about a year ago when he was a senior at Whitman-Hanson Regional High School. About 40 teachers received pink slips that year, warning that they might lose their jobs, and Forth witnessed teachers and students crying in the halls when the news emerged.

“It was terrible,” he said.

He said he was disturbed that layoffs were happening in his school district while the economy was booming. He concluded that the School Committee and administration weren’t advocating enough for spending money on the school system, which includes 1,160 students in three elementary schools, two middle schools, a pre-school, and a regional high school.

Forth planned to voice his concerns at Whitman’s 2019 spring Town Meeting, but he said he was not allowed to speak. That’s when he decided to run for a seat on the School Committee.

His platform included increasing the school budget to pay for full-time free kindergarten and foreign language classes in middle school. He also wanted to create a student-led tech team at the high school to handle the district’s technology issues. And he wanted to find ways for the district to attract young families and increase enrollment.

“It seems like people listened; people want change,” he said. “That’s the reason people voted for a 19-year-old.”

Forth, who was majoring in political science at Bridgewater State University until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, said he’d never been involved with politics before. He’d originally planned to knock on lots of doors to campaign, but changed to an online approach.

And he spent a lot of time listening to current students and their parents, he said. One thing he learned, he said, was that remote learning wasn’t working well and that the district needed to figure out how to incorporate group activities into online classes if they became necessary again.

“This was life-changing for me,” he said. “As a 19-year-old you don’t get to hear too much from a parent’s perspective. It was really eye-opening, hearing what people do for their families, hearing their ideas.

“My biggest takeaway is no matter where you come from, what your beliefs are, no matter what age you are, if you want change, you can go achieve it.

“And, oh my God, this was so much fun,” he added.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.