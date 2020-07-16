Should police officers be removed from the schools?

Kelly Henderson Bill Travers/Tipsy Hound Studios

The purported reason for employing school resource officers is to maintain “safety.” Certainly, we all want safe schools, but what does it mean to keep a child safe? And what does it mean to feel safe?

If you saw countless videos of people who looked like you being arrested, beaten, and killed by people in uniform, would you feel safe around anyone wearing that uniform? And given the lack of school resource officers in the private schools our wealthiest citizens choose for their children, we can assume either that the wealthy don’t care if their children are safe or that these officers are not necessary for school safety.

Proponents of school resource officers often raise the spectre of school shootings in their calls for armed police officers in our hallways. This ignores both the root causes of gun violence and far more pervasive threats to our children’s well-being.

In March, districts frantically organized food delivery systems because school lunches are many children’s only reliable daily meals. The youth suicide rate has been on the rise since 2007, and educators tell me they are seeing ever-increasing levels of anxiety and behavioral problems in children. Perhaps our children’s physical and emotional well-being would improve if millions of them didn’t attend schools with school resource officers but no psychologists, social workers, nurses, or counselors. When we fund armed officers but not nurses or counselors, it’s clear that we don’t truly value children’s well-being; we value control.

This nation’s racist past is baked into every American institution. Police forces in the United States were created in part to protect property, which included enslaved Black human beings; the hyper-policing of Black bodies has continued unabated ever since. The first public school in America operated for 242 years before it graduated a Black student.

Public education and public safety have to reckon with their history. Before their foundations are dismantled and rebuilt in an era of racial justice, merging them under one roof can only be disastrous for our students of color. If we genuinely care about children’s safety, if we genuinely believe that Black children matter, we will invest in schools that care for them, not schools that police them.





NO

Scott Bushway

Retired Walpole Police deputy police chief; Adjunct professor of criminal justice at MassBay Community College

Scott Bushway

Since the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in May, there has been a steady cry to reform policing. Some of the discussion has focused on the suggestion to “defund” the police, in part by removing police officers from schools.

In the nearly three decades since Rodney King was beaten by Los Angeles Police officers in 1991, many police departments, including in Massachusetts, have worked hard to improve relations with their communities, particularly minority neighborhoods. Programs were developed, partnerships were formed, and progress was made to earn the trust of these residents.

But with the killing of George Floyd, I fear that police are at risk of losing much of that hard-earned trust. During these challenging times, let’s not damage these relationships further by removing police officers from the schools. That would be an overreaching reaction, eliminating valuable resources that we have in place to protect our students.

Admittedly, it would be difficult to precisely quantify all that a school resource officer can do for school safety. But it stands to reason that having a uniformed officer visible in the school building on a regular basis has a deterrent effect on such behavior as fights, bullying, drug use, and mass shootings, helping ensure the secure environment students need to thrive in their educations.

Moreover, police presence in schools means that staff members do not have to devote as much time to dealing with disciplinary matters. It also means patrol officers on the street do not have to spend as much time responding to schools simply to referee a student dispute that is currently handled by the school resource officer. Many times, the school-based officers are able to divert students to resources and treatment, keeping them out of the criminal justice system.

Police in schools – either as school resource officers, guardians, or whatever term you want to call them — play a vital role in conflict resolution.

These officers develop relationships with students and staff that are often in place well after students graduate. The positive influence they provide may very well pave the way for the students’ future success in life.





