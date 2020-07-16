State Police seeking public’s help in locating murder suspects in three separate Mass. slayings

State Police identified the suspects as Xavier L. DeJesus, 20, wanted for murder in the June 23 killing of Deija Mendez, 23, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in an SUV parked on Coral Street in Lowell; Witchael Normil, 25, wanted for murder in the December 2019 fatal shooting of 26-year-old Marshawn A. Potts on Shaw Road in Brockton; and Derell D. Guy, 34, wanted for murder in the January fatal shooting of 25-year-old Bryan Omar Mendez on Howard Street in Lynn.

The agency tweeted out the suspects’ wanted photos on Wednesday and urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact authorities.

State Police continue to seek the public’s help in locating suspects in three recent killings of a woman in Lowell and two men in Lynn and Brockton.

“MSP recently added 3 murder suspects to our Most Wanted List,” State Police tweeted. “Anyone who knows of their whereabouts should contact our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).”

In the Lowell case, officials have said, police responded to Coral Street for a report of a gunshot victim, later identified as Dejia Mendez, who was found in the front seat of a black Chevrolet Tahoe and pronounced dead at the scene.

In the Brockton slaying, police discovered Potts in a driveway on Shaw Road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to authorities. Potts was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said shortly after his death that the shooting didn’t appear to be a random act.

In the Lynn shooting, police responded to Lander and Howard streets for a report of gunshots and found Bryan Omar Mendez suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. He was taken to Salem Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Material from prior Globe Stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.