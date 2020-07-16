Steamship Authority stresses mask requirement to board ferries amid coronavirus pandemic

Children aged 2 and younger are exempt from the requirement, as are people with medical conditions that make mask wearing untenable.

In a statement posted to the authority’s website, the quasi-public agency, which operates ferry service to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard, said it was issuing new guidance to employees for when passengers aren’t following the mask rule, which has been in effect since May 1 in accordance with Gov. Charlie Baker’s face covering directive.

The Steamship Authority on Wednesday doubled down on a requirement that passengers wear face coverings on its vessels and buses, citing “troubling” reports from around the globe of scofflaws assaulting workers for trying to enforce safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new authority guidance spells out measures for employees to take when they spot a passenger without a mask.

Those measures include advising all passengers coming on or getting off a vessel without a face covering that “their travel may be impacted or delayed by Authority personnel,” the statement said. In addition, employees are directed to obtain “the assistance of law enforcement” when a customer ignores a request to put on a mask or cloth face covering, according to the statement.

The authority, which also operates bus service on the islands, said employees will offer face coverings to anyone traveling without one on a bus, and supplies of disposable masks have been provided to shuttle bus drivers and are available to dockside personnel to provide to customers who need one.

“By and large, our customers have been very receptive to this policy and we have had very few instances where this new guidance would have come into play,” said authority General Manager Robert B. Davis in the statement. “However, we wanted to be sure our employees had the proper tools to handle these situations when they occur and that they knew we will support them in their efforts to enforce this state mandate.”

