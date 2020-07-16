This summer, social distancing is child’s play

“But my oldest was really struggling, and I needed some way to let him burn energy. So I sucked it up and took them to Bialek Park,” said Cornetta. “There is a sign on the path from the parking lot to the playground, saying to wear a mask, keep your distance, don’t play if you are sick, and stay away if it is crowded.”

Her boys, she said, have been going stir crazy. Cornetta monitored a local Facebook group for moms, hesitant about whether to venture to the town’s parks.

Like many parents, Katherine Cornetta of Ipswich is working from her home during the COVID-19 pandemic, balancing two jobs and watching after two young sons – Anthony, 4, and William, 1.

When other families at the park saw the Cornettas wearing masks, some put on theirs as well.

“It was great,” Katherine said. “My oldest son made a friend with another boy and they played and ran around. It was the first time he had spoken to another kid since mid-March, and he was so happy.”

Cornetta and her boys aren’t alone. Throughout Greater Boston, youngsters and their parents have been eager, albeit anxious, to flee the house and get back to a sense of normal life outdoors -- whether it’s visiting local parks and playgrounds, attending summer day camps, or playing organized sports.

Many Eastern Massachusetts communities closed “green spaces” at the onset of the pandemic to prevent groups from congregating in large numbers. In the past month, however, they’re back in use as the state entered phases two and three of Governor Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.

While many day camps were canceled for the summer, some organizations, like the Danvers Community YMCA, have relaunched their programs.

“There are a number of parents that need quality summer camp programs that entertain, educate, and keep their children active during the summer,” said John Somes, CEO of the Danvers Y, whose 8-year-old daughter Abigail attends the camp. “Parents have been very excited to have their children at our camps.”

Of the state’s 28 YMCA associations with facilities, 27 are operating a variety of summer camp or summer youth programming this year, according to the Alliance of Massachusetts YMCAs.

Somes said the Y has endeavored to make certain camp policies meet or exceed local, state, and federal guidelines, and the Danvers facility underwent numerous upgrades this spring to enable proper social distancing.

Though acknowledging that attendance numbers are down significantly at both the Danvers Adventure Camp and Stiles Pond Camp in Boxford this summer, Somes said his camp directors “have been doing a great job communicating with parents. All parents are nervous about the situation at hand, but I feel that they feel comfortable with the staff and the Y policies in place.”

“I have to give a big shout-out to the camp counselors,” he said. “They’re doing a fantastic job adjusting to the current policies. Campers are adjusting, and I think they’re just happy to be back outside and interacting with old and new friends.”

Organized sports have also made adjustments for social distancing and safety. Peabody West Little League coach Mike McMahon is the father of two young baseball players.

“At Cy Tenney Park, we’re disinfecting kids as they arrive and when they leave after practice,” he said. “There are no groups larger than 12, including coaches, and after each practice we are disinfecting balls and any high-touchpoint areas. Coaches are wearing masks when we are within 6 feet of a child, and there is no shared equipment of any kind.”

By comparison, the playground at the same park lacks the same oversight, said McMahon. There are signs requesting proper distancing and mask use and some sanitizing equipment, but no enforcement.

“We’re very comfortable with the baseball restrictions. As a coach, they’re easy to follow and everyone feels safe,” he said. “Out of the 36 players in our majors division, 34 are playing. But we aren’t letting our kids on the playground.”

Adam Chapdelaine, Arlington town manager and chairman of the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s Reopening Advisory Committee, said local parks were shuttered to any “organized activity,” and playgrounds were expressly closed, for three months before reopening in mid-June.

“I didn’t hear from many people in regard to the playgrounds, but those that I did hear from were an even split between wanting them opened sooner and wanting them to remain closed,” said Chapdelaine. “That said, the main concern expressed is compliance. It’s hard when one family wears masks and another doesn’t.”

While Governor Baker’s mask order “is a mandate, our precautions are suggested,” said Chapdelaine.

“The biggest challenge is with teenagers, and getting them to understand the importance of staying vigilant,” he said. “Our police officers are all supplied with masks to distribute to those not complying. We haven’t issued any fines to date.”

Whether signing up for day camp, playing baseball, or heading to the playground, every family weighs the risks and benefits differently.

Weymouth’s Kerry and Michael Railey and their two children, Rosie Mae, 8, and Conor, 6, enjoy pedaling and hiking in their local woods.

“We try to stay at least 6 feet away from other parties in the park,” said Michael Railey. “We always bring masks and wear them as we approach other people. We also all wash our hands really well when we get home, just in case.”

However, Railey also said that “nearly all parents we know are still avoiding playgrounds.” With young children, he said, potential germ transmission from playground equipment is a constant concern, since it’s difficult to ensure kids won’t touch their faces afterward.

“We’re happy to see our community and the state as a whole get past the worst of the pandemic,” said Railey. “We agree with the cautious and science-based approach the state is taking to the reopening. We’re a little nervous with each new phase, but things seem to be going relatively well, given the circumstances.”

That apprehension is understandable, said Carlisle’s Adam Waitkunas, who together with his wife, Kelly Mitchell, has two children – Willow, 4, and George, 2.

“From what I’ve seen on our local social media groups there is a mix of response from fully embracing the playgrounds and parks to not feeling comfortable with visiting them yet,” said Waitkunas. “Since every town seems to have different rules, there is also a bit of confusion.

“One of the challenges is the psychological toll this is taking,” he said. “It’s important to find a balanced approach, as the mental and physical challenges will start to outweigh our children’s direct health risk from the virus.”

Globe correspondent Brion O’Connor can be reached at brionoc@verizon.net.



