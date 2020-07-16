It’s meaningless that Trump changed his campaign manager — he hasn’t changed his approach

The move is being framed as a shakeup amid at least a month of dour poll numbers showing Trump losing to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden by double digits.

On Wednesday night, President Trump announced that he demoted his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, and elevated a deputy, Bill Stepien, to take over the campaign.

Given the state of play, the decision to make a change at the top was probably the most unsurprising move of the year. It is also the least consequential.

Sure there are differences. Parscale has only been involved in one winning campaign before (Trump 2016) and it was a campaign he didn’t run.

Stepien, on the other hand, has worked in dozens of races over the course of the past 20 years. He was even set to run former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s campaign for president in 2016, but then Christie sacked him as part of the Bridgegate scandal. (Stepien claims to have done nothing wrong.)

The point is that while Parscale may be exceptionally good at digital campaigning, Stepien has more experience at running every other part of a traditional campaign.

Here are three main reasons why this move from Trump at the top of his campaign team means nothing.

1. The strategy doesn’t change.

In 2000, Al Gore had four different campaign managers for his campaign. Each time, it was meant to make a shift in tone or strategy. This was especially true when Gore, then the sitting vice president, moved his campaign out of Washington for his native Nashville. Even the final switch (in June 2000) was meant to provide a calm hand to a campaign churning in turmoil and infighting.

And when Biden changed managers earlier this year, it was when the campaign switched from the primary to the general election and needed more experience at the top.

But this time, it is the same team, just changing seats. Parscale will still be involved in the campaign. There is no discussion of the campaign taking a different direction either inside the campaign or outwardly toward voters. According to Politico and other news organizations’ reporting on the switch in managers, Stepien believes he can execute on the same strategy better.

The thing is, execution of the strategy wasn’t the problem. Trump’s campaign has set all kinds of records for the amount of money raised and spent and the volunteers they claimed to have signed up to help.

And just this week the Trump campaign, along with the Republican National Committee, announced an ambitious hiring spree in swing states that far outpaces anything that Biden’s team has done on the ground.

2. The campaign manager position doesn’t manage the Trump campaign

Even Trump’s first presidential campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, quickly figured out that to stay in the job (and he didn’t), one must “let Trump be Trump.” There is no managing the president or thinking that any fine-tuned, poll-tested strategy will be heeded by the president.

At the top of the campaign structure is Trump himself. Unlike most candidates, Trump listens almost exclusively to his gut. Next, there is Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who both placed Parscale in the role and reportedly fired him. And only after Trump and Kushner does the campaign manager come into play.

The Trump manager position lacks power to make wholesale changes by himself.

3. It’s Trump that has to change

If Trump wants to improve his political standing the way to do so should be obvious by now. Governors, regardless of their political party, are seeing their approval ratings jump to new heights and their reelection chances increase. They did this by following their own public health experts, being accessible, and trying to seek a reasonable balance of priorities, usually weighted toward public health more than the economy.

Then there is Trump, who largely did none of that. This week, his administration took shots at the leading doctor in the nation fighting coronavirus, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Had Trump responded like so many governors, he could have been untouchable for reelection. But even with that hindsight, Trump doesn’t seem to be pivoting to safer political ground, even now.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.