UMass researchers receive federal grant to drill into Greenland Ice Sheet to study effects of warming climate

“An overarching question we’re trying to answer is just how sensitive the Greenland Ice Sheet is to a warmer climate. Loss of the ice sheet, even a small amount, would be catastrophic for many people and coastlines,” said Robert DeConto, a professor and codirector of the School of Earth and Sustainability at UMass, in a statement.

The five-year, $7 million grant was provided by the National Science Foundation, the university said in a statement. Drilling through the sheet will allow the team to determine how long it’s been since the ice sheet last retreated from the continent.

A team of climate scientists and geologists from the University of Massachusetts Amherst received a grant to drill through the Greenland Ice Sheet, allowing them to study how sensitive the sheet is to a warming climate and what effects it may have on rising sea levels in years to come.

The ice sheet, which covers most of Greenland and is about three times the size of Texas, holds enough water to raise sea levels almost 24 feet, according to DeConto. Scientists have confirmed it has melted at least once within the last one million years.

Researchers from Columbia University, Penn State University, and the University at Buffalo will also receive grants from the foundation for the project, dubbed GreenDrill. The grants consist of $3 million in research funds and $4 million in field operations. Teams will examine a total of four sites, drilling through hundreds of meters of ice before reaching the bedrock they will collect.

Scientists will study the isotopes in the bedrock, which are produced by “cosmic rays hitting certain atoms’ nuclei, where they accumulate in rock after exposure to the sun,” the statement said. By analyzing the isotopes, researchers will be able to determine when and how the ice receded.

The collected rocks are “comparable to the moon rocks in their rareness and preciousness,” said Joerg Schaefer, a Columbia University geochemist, in the statement.

In addition to studying the timeline of ice recession, the researchers will use the data to test a hypothesis that northern parts of Greenland are more sensitive to the effects of warming than southern parts, the statement said.

“This project has the potential to substantially improve our understanding of how the ice sheet behaves and responds to a warmer world – with great benefits to society,” said DeConto, who will lead the climate and ice-sheet modeling aspects of the project.

By testing computer models using the data, the researchers will be able to make projections about sea-level rise in the future, the statement said.

DeConto, along with the researchers, hope to learn how much ice loss is possible before it becomes “unstoppable and irreversible” and which part of the sheet is likely to show signs of a warming climate first, the statement said.

Northern parts of the sheet adjacent to the Arctic Ocean will be targeted for the study because of the rapidly warming climate in the area, DeConto said.

“There are likely important linkages between the Arctic Ocean – its temperature and loss of sea ice – and the health of the ice sheet,” he said. “It’s absolutely critical that we know how much ice Greenland lost in the past, and this is still very uncertain. GreenDrill will help to answer this question.”

