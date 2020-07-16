Watch this time lapse video of Comet Neowise soaring over Maine’s Mount Katahdin

On Wednesday night, an outdoor camera built and set up by McCormack at Twin Pine camps at New England Outdoor Center, which overlooks Mount Katahdin in Millinocket, captured the highly anticipated Comet Neowise’s rare appearance. The time-lapse video documented its movements as it passed over the lakeside retreat and toward the state’s tallest peak.

It also makes for the perfect location to witness a once-in-a-lifetime comet as it streams across the horizon, leaving a bright-white tail in its wake.

Northern Maine is what Michael McCormack describes as a “dark sky location,” an area that has very little light pollution and therefore makes for a great place to sit back and stare out at the twinkling stars dotting the night sky.

“We got very lucky,” said McCormack, who added that the camera has been in that same spot at Twin Pine camps for about five years. “We just happened to be looking in the right direction.”

Comet Neowise soared about Maine's Mount Katahdin July 15, 2020. (Courtesy of Michael McCormack/Twin Pine camps at New England Outdoor Center)

Comet Neowise was discovered in late March by NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer mission, according to the space organization.

In the last few days, the comet has been spotted cruising through the inner solar system, giving professional and amateur star-gazers a dazzling display — and a brief reprieve from the current state of the world.

The comet will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere the rest of the month and into August, with the best visibility to the naked eye expected this week (ideal watching times are 10 p.m to 1 a.m.). Then, it will eventually disappear, not to be seen again for another 6,800 years, according to NASA.

The software that captured the comet in Maine was developed by McCormack’s company, SebecTec, LLC. McCormack, who can control the camera remotely from his home in Derry, N.H., had been anticipating the comet’s arrival after hearing about its recent discovery in the news. It just so happened that the camera’s viewpoint — aimed right at Mount Katahdin — was the picture perfect place for such an event.

On Wednesday, McCormack set up the camera so that it would take one picture every minute from 10 p.m. to about 12:30 a.m. The software then turned the images into a time-lapse video.

In the 30-second video he shared Thursday on Twitter, the large ice ball is seen streaking towards the mountain as the sky turns from purple to dark blue, and then to a mix of orange and black. A smattering of stars suddenly appear all around it.

People from all over the world have been sharing images of the comet online. For McCormack, it was the second time this week that he posted video of Neowise in the night sky. On Monday, the camera captured footage of the celestial event, followed by the appearance of the greenish-purple hue of the aurora borealis, or Northern lights.

Matthew Polstein, owner of Twin Pine camps, said the camera has long served as a way for people who can’t be physically along the shorelines of the lake, staring out at the mountain, to experience a moment of zen.

“If that camera goes down, we are inundated with calls from people who say they look at it every single day,” Polstein said.

But this particular star-speckled event was different than any other normal day, and he’s glad they were there for it.

“In terms of meteor or comet activity, we hit a new high point,” he said. “I wondered if the camera would be lucky enough to catch it. It’s great that it did.”

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.