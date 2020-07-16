West Nile virus found in Medford mosquito sample

A mosquito sample collected in southeast Medford has tested positive for West Nile virus, city officials said Thursday night, stressing that there is no elevated risk of exposure to the virus for residents.

Medford uses a contracted service to trap mosquitoes for testing by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which confirmed the positive result to Medford health officials, the city said in a statement.

This marks the second positive test for the virus among mosquitoes in Massachusetts this year, officials said. On Tuesday, the Boston Public Health Commission reported that West Nile had been detected in a mosquito sample gathered last week in Brighton.