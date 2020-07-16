Mass. reports 143 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 11 new deaths

The state said 12,880 new individuals had been tested for the coronavirus, bringing the total of individuals tested to 995,374. The total number of tests administered climbed to 1,274,585. And the state reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 1,189 people, bringing that total to 83,598.

The state also reported one new probable-case death, with that total rising to 217, and an additional 91 probable cases for a total of 6,310.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Massachusetts among confirmed cases climbed by 11 to 8,163, the state reported Thursday. The number of confirmed cases climbed by 143, bringing the total to 106,271, as key metrics the state is using to monitor the reopening remained generally steady.

Meanwhile, two of the four key metrics that state officials are looking at for the state’s reopening ticked up, while one remained steady and one fell slightly.

The seven-day weighted average of positive coronavirus tests rose slightly from 1.6 percent Tuesday to 1.7 percent on Wednesday, but still represented a 94 percent drop from mid-April. The metric has hovered at or below 2 percent since mid-June.

The three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients fell slightly, dropping to 566 as of Wednesday from 570 the day before. That figure represents an 84 percent drop from mid-April.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed steady at six on Wednesday for the second consecutive day. However, the metric has still seen a 71 percent drop from April 15.

The three-day average of deaths among confirmed cases rose slightly to 13 on Monday, up from 11 a day earlier. Still, that figure has dropped 92 percent since mid-April.

Jaclyn Reiss can be reached at jaclyn.reiss@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JaclynReiss