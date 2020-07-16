Scores of academics call for ‘human challenge’ trials of coronavirus vaccine

In a normal clinical trial, thousands of people get the vaccine and researchers wait to see if they are more protected as they go about their daily lives. In a human challenge trial, a smaller number of people would get the vaccine and then be intentionally infected with the virus to see if the vaccine works.

The letter, addressed to National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins, urged the US government, its allies, the World Health Organization, and international funders “to undertake immediate preparations for human challenge trials” that “can greatly accelerate the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Scores of academics, including more than a dozen Nobel laureates, have signed an open letter calling for consideration of human challenge trials of coronavirus vaccines, saying such trials might be able to speed up development of a desperately needed shot.

The potential for severe illness, or even death, of the subjects in the human challenge trial raises serious ethical questions. There is no cure for the disease. But some researchers believe there is a way to conduct the trials, with one key safeguard being the use of young, healthy volunteers who are less likely to be harmed by the virus.

“If done properly, live Coronavirus human challenge trials can be an important way to accelerate vaccine development and, ideally, to save the lives of millions around the world as well as help rescue global economies,” the letter said.

The letter, which was posted to the Internet Wednesday, has 125 signers including experts in everything from epidemiology to philosophy and law. Fifteen Nobel laureates are on the list.

The signatures were rounded up by 1Day Sooner, an organization that has signed up more than 30,000 volunteers from 140 countries for human challenge trials, said cofounder and executive director Josh Morrison.

The signers included a number of Massachusetts academics, including Nobel laureates from Harvard, Brandeis, and the University of Massachusetts.

Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health and director of its Center for Communicable Disease Dynamics, was a coauthor of an influential journal article earlier this year proposing human vaccine trials that, Morrison said, inspired the formation of 1Day Sooner.

“We have a responsibility to plan and prepare now to set up such studies in ways that will provide the greatest benefit in terms of faster access to vaccines while keeping the risks to volunteers as low as possible,” Lipsitch said in a statement from 1Day Sooner.

Noting that the World Health Organization has issued guidance for ethically conducting human challenge trials, the letter laid out a list of protections that “should be clearly in place” for such studies, including:

Participants should be relatively young and in good health. The letter noted that the mortality risk of the coronavirus to 20-29 year-olds , healthy and unhealthy, is similar to that of living kidney donors

Participants should be provided the highest quality medical care with frequent monitoring.

Participants must give their informed consent through a “robust” process.

The trials must undergo scrutiny, including ethical and scientific reviews of the highest quality and public discussion.

Proponents of the idea have included 35 members of Congress who signed a letter asking federal regulators to approve such trials.

Skeptics of the idea include Dr. Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics, who told The New York Times that study participants could not be truly informed about the risks, because too little is known about the virus.

“There are too many uncertainties,” he said.

He also warned of the possibility that a volunteer might die. ‘‘All we need is one of those cases in the course of a vaccine trial where we intentionally infected somebody with this coronavirus,‘’ Kahn told the Times. ‘‘What would we say then? Was it worth it?‘'

Some, including members of the WHO advisory panel that developed the guidelines, have also raised other questions, including whether a vaccine that prevents the coronavirus in young, healthy people would work in older or high-risk people; and whether such trials would really speed vaccine development, the Times reported. Questions have also been raised about whether a small challenge study would miss rare side effects that would become a problem when the vaccine is given to billions of people.

More than 2,000 study volunteers also signed the open letter posted Wednesday, 1Day Sooner said.

Morrison said it’s possible that human challenge trials could save months in the development of a vaccine for the virus, which has killed more than 584,000 people around the world, including more than 137,000 in the United States.

He said a human challenge trial for a vaccine could potentially be set up by the end of the year, and the answer to whether the potential vaccine worked would be available in “about a month.”

But he also noted that some current normal clinical trials, such as those by researchers at Cambridge-based Moderna Therapeutics and Oxford University, could come up with results sooner.

Moderna is poised to enter the final stage of testing on July 27. It will enroll up to 30,000 adults at high risk of contracting the coronavirus, giving half of them a placebo and half the vaccine. Oxford is also already conducting final tests of its vaccine.

A human challenge trial “is not a perfect answer. It’s a very useful answer,” Morrison said.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe staff contributed to this report.





