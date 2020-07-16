In face of summer heat and its ills, public policy needs to be at full blast

Low-income communities and communities of color — communities that have contributed the least to climate change and profited the least from the fossil fuel industry responsible for it — are the ones left bearing the brunt of health impacts such as heat-related illness and death as well as respiratory and cardiovascular problems.

Zoe Greenberg’s article “No AC, and now, no escape” (Page A1, July 10) illustrates the dangers we face when multiple public health crises converge. As the dual threats of climate change and COVID-19 tear through our communities, the harm caused by extreme heat and the pandemic may affect us all; however, the burden of those impacts is far from equal.

With two weeks remaining in the legislative session, Massachusetts lawmakers have an opportunity to act, by codifying long-overdue environmental justice protections and advancing comprehensive climate legislation to transition our Commonwealth away from fossil fuels swiftly and ensure that the health of all residents is protected equitably. The stability of our global climate, the health of our communities, and the very lives of our most vulnerable neighbors depend on it.

Eugenia Gibbons

Melrose

Winston Vaughan

Dorchester

The writers are Boston director of climate policy and Boston director of climate solutions, respectively, for Health Care Without Harm, a global organization, founded in Boston, with US headquarters in Reston, Va.





Added tree cover is a true green solution

Zoe Greenberg’s article on the challenges of heat waves for those lacking air conditioning was a sobering read. Needless deaths from heatstroke following the devastation of COVID-19 would be an unconscionable tragedy. I hope awareness of this issue will spark creative solutions for prevention.

Beyond the immediate crisis, there was one source in the article who offered a way forward: the resident of Chelsea who wisely stated, “We need more trees.” Urban trees can cool the surrounding area, reduce pollution, and prevent stormwater runoff. This is a great time to plant more trees, and help young people find something to do this summer.

We need a new Civilian Conservation Corps for the age of climate change — one focused on urban forests. While Democrats and Republicans still have a huge gap in their recognition of the human causes of climate change, they all seem to agree on the value of planting trees: 92 percent of Democrats and 88 percent of Republicans support the “trillion tree” plan to absorb carbon dioxide emissions.

Let’s plant a few hundred thousand of those trillion trees here in Greater Boston. Residents trying to survive future heat waves will thank us — Democrat, Republican, or whatever the future brings.

Mary Memmott

Framingham





Boost aid to families below poverty line

Thank you to Zoe Greenberg and the Globe for highlighting another consequence of the pandemic: Families below the poverty line are less likely to have air conditioning and often can’t afford to run an air conditioner even when they have one. These families are especially at risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

With cash assistance benefits at less than half of the federal poverty level, families who rely on this aid are especially vulnerable. The poverty level for a family of three is $1,810 a month, but the maximum cash assistance grant for a family of three with no countable income is only $593 a month. Grants have lost half their value to inflation over the last 30 years.

COVID-19 has exposed the woeful inadequacy of our safety net. Bills in the Legislature would gradually increase benefits until they reach half of the federal poverty line. Lawmakers need to take this small step toward investing in our children.

Deborah Harris

Senior attorney

Massachusetts Law Reform Institute

Boston

The writer is a member of the Massachusetts Lift Our Kids Coalition.





We need to invest in energy efficiency

As communities with high rates of air pollution and environmental burdens face the most serious effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the disparate economic, health, and safety impacts of our energy decisions on cities and towns throughout our state have been brought to the forefront. The disproportionate burden extreme heat places on these same communities is yet another example of how our approach to energy policies and initiatives has led directly to inequitable outcomes (“No AC, and now, no escape”).

Many families across the Commonwealth and around the country were already unable to afford or access the resources to cool their homes before the pandemic. We predict that the continued economic repercussions of COVID-19 will drive 20 percent of families into utility bill debt over the next several months. The eventual end of the moratorium in Massachusetts on utility shut-offs will also put many households at risk.

As we rebuild from this crisis, we need to underscore the need for equity in our policies, and invest in energy efficiency and expanded solar incentive programs that enable everyone in our communities to protect their health in the face of challenges such as extreme heat.

Sean Garren

Senior regional director for the Northeast

Vote Solar

Dorchester

Vote Solar is a national nonprofit organization based in Oakland, Calif.