Lawmakers must seize the moment for police accountability

But make no mistake, getting this legislation across the finish line, and getting it done in a matter of weeks, not months, won’t be easy. It will take serious political courage to do battle with powerful police unions. And it will take an unprecedented level of political comity between the House and Senate at a time when rivalries abound.

A sweeping new set of police reforms , aimed at assuring an unprecedented level of accountability at a moment when mass protests have demanded that and more from those sworn to “serve and protect,” has now passed the state Senate .

The future of policing in Massachusetts — and the urgent question of whether officers will face consequences for abuse and misconduct — is on the line.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has forced all kinds of changes to the way business gets done on Beacon Hill.

But changing the way business is done — on Beacon Hill and on the streets of every community in the Commonwealth — is truly the order of the day.

The Senate passed its police reform bill with a final vote of 30-7. The final tally of senators’ votes belies the degree of difficulty involved, including a 17-hour session that ended in the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

When the dust cleared, the Senate had produced a bill that sets up an independent Police Officer Standards and Accreditation Committee to oversee the certification, training, and — most important — the decertification of officers found guilty of abuse. It would pursue independent investigations that can be triggered by citizen complaints and not be subject to the police union or civil service arbitration process. The committee would also be charged with setting up a searchable database of officers and charges sustained against them.

The bill bans chokeholds, establishes a duty to intervene by officers who witness abuses by their police colleagues, requires the collection of racial data for all police stops, and sets up a commission to study and recommend a similar certification and decertification framework for corrections officers.

Nearly all elements of Governor Charlie Baker’s bill to reform the scandal-ridden State Police made it into this wide-ranging reform package, including allowing the governor to name a head of the force from outside its ranks and setting up a cadet program aimed at increasing minority representation on the state’s whitest and most male-dominated law enforcement unit.

A contentious provision to limit the qualified immunity that currently shields police from most civil lawsuits is now “clarified,” and immunity remains in effect only “as long as a public official, including law enforcement, is acting in accordance with the law.”

That shift away from virtually blanket immunity was opposed by police unions throughout the state, including the ones in Boston and Cambridge and the Massachusetts Fraternal Order of Police, which used its Facebook page to drum up opposition.

“This bill as written is a direct result and knee jerk reaction to the horrific incident in Minneapolis over 1,200 miles away,” the posting noted. “We are being painted with a broad brush and this is the politicians way of weakening our rights to Due Process and Qualified immunity. This will likely get good hard working Police Officers injured or killed in the line of duty, and endangers our citizens as well.”

That is a gross overstatement that comes nowhere near the facts that have played out on the ground. Police — particularly abusive officers — have for too long benefited from lengthy and nearly impossible termination proceedings and a loophole in the immunity law that has protected flagrant misconduct. This bill restores some balance between citizens and the police who are supposed to be protecting them.

Police unions are surely not going to remain silent as action on the bill moves to the House, where House Speaker Robert DeLeo has promised to “provide a public process for soliciting feedback . . . thereby allowing the public and stakeholders an opportunity to be heard prior to the House debate of its proposal.” This rings like a dig at Senate President Karen Spilka and her colleagues for moving quickly and taking credit for the bill, but a longer process could have squandered the political momentum of the moment.

In a meeting with the Globe editorial board, Senators William Brownsberger and Sonia Chang-Diaz, who shepherded the bill through the Senate, insisted they had a positive relationship with their House counterparts. With the session due to end July 31, there is no time to lose. The House should move the bill forward.

There are moments when long-overdue changes that once seemed impossible suddenly seem within reach. This is one of those moments. There’ll be plenty of credit to go around on Beacon Hill if this legislation accomplishes everything it sets out to do.

The spark may well have been lit 1,200 miles away with the death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, but it is no less relevant on the streets of Boston and Brockton and Springfield and countless Massachusetts communities. The tragedy that spurred a movement and a flood of soul-searching about race and policing has given this state an unparalleled opportunity to do things better, to get this right. Lawmakers need to seize the moment.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.