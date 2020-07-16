Picking Paul Pierce first in an all-time Celtics draft is an easy second-guess

We Zoom-gathered on the evening of Monday, June 29. We’d had a week to study the rules and prepare our depth charts. But we did not yet know the draft order.

It was a great idea in the middle of our gameless, COVID-19 spring/summer. Globe Celtics beat guy Adam Himmelsbach suggested we produce an all-time Celtics draft . Choosing from 75 years of a franchise that produced 17 championships and more than two-dozen Hall of Famers, five Globe scribes had a chance to assemble their own teams. Himmelsbach, NBA columnist Gary Washburn, self-described Celtics honk Chad Finn, de facto NBA commissioner Bob Ryan, and yours truly had a chance to build our own teams in a Zoom draft.

After our official Globe Draft Ping-Pong balls fell into place, our commissioner, deputy sports editor Scott Thurston, informed us that Wash would be picking first. Then me. Then Chad. Followed by Himmel and Ryan. It was a snake draft, so Ryan would get picks five and six.

Swell.

Knowing I was going to pick second made it easy. Wash would of course select Bill Russell or Larry Bird, and then I would start my team with the one he didn’t take. I was hoping he’d go for Bird. Russell was clearly king of the hill, cream of the crop, top of the heap, and A-number one.

And then it happened. With the first pick in the Globe’s 2020 all-time Celtic draft, Gary Washburn selected . . . Paul Pierce.

Yikes. In that moment, I heard Ryan topple a card table from his vacation place in Maine. I slapped the side of my head. It was 1956 all over again, and the Rochester Royalshad selected Sihugo Green of Duquesne with the No. 1 pick, leaving Boston to take Bill Russell (in fairness to Rochester, they knew Russell was the best player, but had cut a deal with the Celtics to stand down on Russell in exchange for several years of Ice Capades shows in Rochester). To put it in more “modern” times, the Portland Trail Blazers had just taken Sam Bowie and left Michael Jordan on the board for me.

“Pierce is second in all-time points,” reasoned Washburn on draft night. “He’s the all-time leading 3-point scorer. He’s seventh in rebounds. He would translate into any era. He fills up the stat sheet.”

Having received this gift, I selected Russell. Picking third, Finn took Bird and the rest was Globe 2020 draft history. Days later, when Danny Ainge (not knowing the identities of the five pretend GMs) looked at the five teams we’d built, he declared my team the best.

Of course he did. I had Bill Russell. We published our rosters and reported how it all unfolded in Sunday’s Globe. That’s when everybody started crushing Washburn. I love the guy and he knows 10 times more about the NBA than me. But taking Pierce over the field brought the wrath of Celtic Nation to his doorstop.

The Globe’s vigilant and anonymous Commenter Mob — folks who generally hate me and love the talented Washburn — had a field day: Wash’s No. 1 pick was “laughable,” “clueless” and demonstrated that he “slept through Celtic 101 class.” It was evidence of the decline of Globe sports. Our NBA guy had lost his credibility, one wrote. Another asked why Washburn had bothered to participate if he wasn’t going to take it seriously. I can only imagine what was written in the comments that were ultimately blocked by the Globe bot. One of my e-mailers suggested Wash had been taking strategy tips from Pete Carroll.

The next day I spoke to 91-year-old Bob Cousy (picked seventh overall by Himmelsbach) about our draft. Cooz still gets the Globe home delivered and I wanted to know what he thought of our all-time Celtic draft.

“I was half asleep when I was reading that," said the Hall of Famer. “I saw where your guy picked Pierce as the best Celtic ever. After reading that, I didn’t want to read anymore. Unfortunately, Washburn’s pick demonstrates a lack of credibility on the whole thing. Pierce will get in the Hall of Fame, but at this point he’s not even in the Hall of Fame. He was never MVP. So this was youth speaking out."

I ran Cooz’s words by Wash later that day. He was happy to hear the part about him being young. He said he expected blowback, but thinks it’s been a little over the top.

“It’s not like I took John Bagley with the No. 1 pick of all-time Celtics," said Washburn. “It was a fantasy draft, I thought. You’re trying to build your best team. The best comparison I have would be in football, where you would not start with Tom Brady in a fantasy draft because he doesn’t have the eye-popping stats of Aaron Rodgers or Drew Brees or Patrick Mahomes. You pick a person with eye-popping stats and that’s where I was going with this. I picked a guy who played in current times and was able to do it during today’s athletic era.

“I looked at Paul Pierce as the guy who, all-around, had the best stats. If I was choosing just winners, I would have chosen Russell — the greatest Celtic of all time. I was building a fantasy team. My five beats your five. It’s not like I think Pierce was a better Celtic than Russell, but for fantasy purposes, Pierce might be a better pick.”

Later, I ran it by Cedric Maxwell, who knows and works with Washburn almost daily during the Celtic season. Max went 23rd overall in the Globe draft, landing on Team Finn. He was unaware of our project, so I asked him what he thought about Gary choosing Pierce with the first overall pick.

“He did what?" said Max. “That sounds like some of that California ganja, and you can quote me. I understand the love for Paul Pierce, but how do you take Paul Pierce, who won one championship, over Bill Russell? I don’t know how you go out on that limb. In Bill Russell you are talking about the greatest defender and the greatest champion of all time. To put it in baseball terms, that is a big swing and a miss by Gary.”

Dave Cowens, one of four Celtics to ever be named league MVP (Cousy, Bird, and Russell are the others), was most forgiving of Washburn’s pick.

“I can’t be mad at him," said the big redhead. “It’s his opinion. I don’t know Pierce’s game as well as Havlicek’s and Bird’s, but Pierce played a lot of years and made a lot of big baskets. He’s a gamer and a tough guy. He played defense. He learned and got better. I’m OK with the pick. He shouldn’t have picked me, that’s for sure [Cowens went to Team Ryan with the fifth overall pick]."

So there. Enough piling on. Washburn took Pierce and he’s sticking with it. As one who’s been wrong about a million things a million different times, I can respect that. This is what makes sports arguments better than all others. Nobody gets hurt. We agree to disagree and we move on.

But I can’t wait to see what Russell does when Pierce takes it to the hoop the first time Team Shaughnessy plays Team Washburn.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.